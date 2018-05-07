Did ‘Shazam!’ Star Zachary Levi Just Tease the Seven Deadly Sins?

Star Zachary Levi may be teasing the appearance of a major part of the Shazam mythology in the upcoming Shazam movie.

Levi posted to Instagram an infographic comparing the Seven Deadly Sins of Judeo-Christian theology to various social media apps. Tinder is lust, Twitter is wrath, Instagram is pride, Facebook is envy, Linkedin is greed, and Netflix is sloth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Levi posted with the status update reading, “You’re so vain, you probably think this post is about you…” Take a look below.

The image is amusing in its own right, but it may also be Levi hinting at things to come in the Shazam movie. In Shazam’s origin story, an ancient wizards grants a young boy, Billy Batson, the powers of the gods and the ability to transform into the hero Shazam.

The Wizard lives in the Rock of Eternity, a mystical nexus. This is where the Seven Deadly Enemies of Man were kept imprisoned with the Wizard keeping watch over them. The Seven Deadly Enemies are seven demons who correspond to and are referred to as the Seven Deadly Sins, and so sometimes were referred to simply as the Seven Deadly Sins themselves (In actually, some of the names of the Sins were changed to meet censorship standards of the times they were created, which is why they were originally called the “Deadly Enemies of Man” and why four of the sins were replaced by Hatred, Laziness, Selfishness, and Injustice).

On multiple occasions, the Seven Deadly Sins have been freed from their prisons to wreak havoc. The most notable time was during the DC Comics event Day of Vengeance, part of the Infinite Crisis storyline in 2005, when the Spectre killed the Wizard and destroyed the Rock of Eternity, freeing the Seven Deadly Sins in their deadliest forms.

It is possible that we’re reading too much into Zachary Levi’s fun social media post, and he may even be preemptively poking fun at that idea with his status, but then again maybe not. Even if the Seven Deadly Sins do appear in Shazam, there’s still the question of whether they will simply be background dressing on the Rock of Eternity set or if they will be a major factor in the film’s plot.

Would you like to see the Seven Deadly Sins appear in Shazam? Let us know in the comments!

Shazam will open in theaters on April 5, 2019.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.