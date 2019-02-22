‘Smallville’ Actor Phil Morris Says He Would Return For “Crisis on Infinite Earths”

After “Elseworlds” brought back John Wesley Shipp’s Barry Allen (from Earth-90) and showed dead bodies that looked like superheroes from Smallville, fans have been hoping to see some of the pre-Arrowverse actors return to reprise their old roles in this fall’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, which is a sequel to “Elseworlds” and is based on a story that brought together heroes from every Earth in DC’s multiverse.

Now at least one of those actors, Smallville‘s Phil Morris, who played Martian Manhunter on the series, has expressed interest in reprising the role for the Arrowverse crossover.

“I love John Jones,” Morris told KSite TV. “I just thought he was so fantastic, so the short answer is ‘yes,’ I would revisit John Jones in a heart beat, and lend his humanity – even though he is from Mars – and his abilities to the proceedings. If they were to ask, I would show up in a heartbeat, my brother.”

Morris spoke with KSite at TCA last week, where he was in attendance to support Doom Patrol, a series on which he plays Cyborg’s father Silas Stone (played in the movies by fellow Smallville alum Joe Morton). While Cyborg did not appear in last week’s pilot, the character is expected to appear in this week’s episode, which will be released on the DC Universe app tomorrow.

John Jones, also known as J’Onn J’Onzz, the Martian Manhunter is currently appearing (or, his Earth-38 version is, anyway) on Supergirl, played by David Harewood. Harewood appeared briefly in “Elseworlds,” but on the whole, Martian Manhunter has been a rare sight in the multi-show crossovers.

Smallville is available to stream on Hulu, or for sale on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital everywhere. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” comes to The CW in late 2019.

New episodes of Doom Patrol release Fridays on DC Universe.

