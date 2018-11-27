Smallville Actors Photo Prompts Arrowverse Crossover Rumors

If there’s one thing fans of The CW’s Arrowverse have wanted since pretty much the beginning, it’s a crossover with Smallville and now a photo shared by Arrow star Stephen Amell has sparked rumors that it might finally be happening.

On Friday, Amell posted a photo to his Twitter account featuring Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum — who played Smallville‘s Clark Kent and Lex Luthor respectively — sitting around a table along with the caption “Pretty excited about this one…”

Pretty excited about this one… pic.twitter.com/aUppARdDXb — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 24, 2018

By itself, the photo doesn’t seem like much, but when you consider that photos from the Arrowverse’s upcoming “Elseworlds” crossover appear to show a location very familiar to Smallville fans — the Kent farmhouse — and the fact that Supergirl specifically has referenced Chloe Sullivan (Allison Mack), a character that was created exclusively for the WB/CW series, it’s easy to see where fans might get excited. It’s also worth noting that John Wesley Shipp, who starred in the 1990 The Flash series is suiting up in the classic 90s suit for the crossover as well, so it’s certainly possible that Welling or Rosenbaum could pop up, though Welling has said several times in the past that he isn’t up for playing Clark Kent again.

That said, there’s been no announcement of any sort regarding the actors’ involvement in “Elseworlds” and the details of Amell’s photo may be leaning towards a different sort of crossover — one of the wine variety. Amell notably owns Nocking Point Wines and the photo appears to have been taken in a conference room for Nocking Point. You can also see a variety of wines on the table in front of the actors in what appears to be a tasting with two of the wines having labels that may indicate they are future releases. If so, it could be that Rosenbaum and Welling have teamed up with Amell to create a specialty wine or two — and it wouldn’t be the first time.

Earlier this year, Nocking Point released “Dirtbag”, a red wine blend curated by Aquaman star Jason Momoa who has is a longtime friend of Amell’s. Prior to that, last December Nocking Point released “Pacific Coast Pink”, a sparkling rose that Amell’s fellow Arrow star Emily Bett Rickards helped to develop, and “Colton’s Cab”, a wine Colton Haynes consulted on.

Whatever the story behind the photo actually is, be it secret plans for a Smallville/Arrowverse crossover or the planning for a new wine for Nocking Point, fans are excited to see the Smallville stars together and are equally excited for “Elseworlds” which, according to Amell, is the best Arrowverse crossover yet.

“The crossover is f*cking bananas,” Amell said during a recent Facebook live. “It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think last year was fantastic.”

The Arrowverse crossover event, “Elseworlds”, will begin on with The Flash in a temporary time slot on Sunday, December 9th and continue with Arrow on Monday, December 10th before concluding with Supergirl Tuesday, December 11th.

What do you think the story behind Amell’s photo is? Let us know in the comments.