‘Smallville’s Allison Mack Granted Permission to Attend College

Allison Mack’s trial doesn’t start until January, and now a judge has made the wait for that trial a bit more comfortable for the former Smallville star.

The judge in charge of her case approved her attorney’s request to modify her house arrest, and now the former Chloe Sulivan actress will attend college as a result of the ruling. Radar‘s sources are saying that it will be a local junior college in Southern California, adding, “Allison has been given permission by the prosecution to take classes – philosophy, literature – at a local junior college.” She is expected to start college in a week or so.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The paperwork for the approval does state though that “all other conditions of bail remain in full force,” and that she will still need to wear the GPS device on her ankle.

“They will be monitoring her whereabouts and know the exact times she leaves and comes back,” the source added.

Mack will also have to submit to random police visits and while she is allowed to use the telephone, it is only on calls agreed to by the government.

The source also said this could be “dangerous” for those previously in the cult that Mack allegedly ran.

“It’s going to spook her former slaves who are just starting to get comfortable being out of the cult,” said the source. “It’s more than ridiculous, it is dangerous. You’re innocent until proven guilty, but these are charges that could bring a life sentence. Allison should really be sitting in prison.”

The source also indicated that Mack still has her parents and attorneys on her side, saying, “Allison’s parents don’t believe in the charges brought against her and neither do her attorneys.”

Mack pleaded not guilty alongside Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman, and Nancy Salzman. Raniere and Salzman are the founders of the group within NXIVM, while Bronfman was one of the bigger financier’s of the group’s activities. According to reports, Mack was the one in charge of recruiting new members to the society, and you can read the FBI’s statement on the case below.

“As alleged, this long-running conspiracy crossed multiple avenues of criminal activity, which included, among other things, electronic monitoring; identity theft; extortion; victim smuggling; and illegal trafficking of a victim after a period of unlawful confinement. The details of these alleged crimes become more and more grim as we continue to dig deeper into the conduct of this organization and its intended mission,” said William Sweeney, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York field office. “Today’s superseding indictment highlights our commitment to bringing justice to Nxivm’s many victims.”

The trial will start on Jan. 7th.