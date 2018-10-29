Spider-Man, Harley Quinn, And Wonder Woman Are Most Popular DC And Marvel Halloween Costumes Of 2018 So Far

Halloween is right around the corner, and if you end up out on Hallow’s Eve you’ll likely see one of three costumes from the superhero genre.

If you are unsure of what’s trending out in the Halloween costume world Google put together a handy tool they are coining Google’s Spooky Frightgeist, which analyzes and lists out the most popular Halloween costumes for 2018 based on what is trending. There are plenty of options to choose from, but you can bet DC and Marvel were in the top 20.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ironically neither took the top spot, as that belongs to Epic’s hit game Fortnite. Right after that though standing tall is Spider-Man at number 2, and besides being one of the most popular superheroes in the world it didn’t hurt that Sony and Insomniac released the sensation that is Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4. While you’ll still see plenty of classic versions of Spidey, don’t be surprised if you see more than a few trick or treaters with the PS4 version of the Spider-Man suit.

Up next is Harley Quinn at number 6, and since it doesn’t specify which version of the character that includes, we’re sure you’ll end up finding a mix of classic Harley Quinn outfits out there as well as ones based on Margot Robbie’s take on the character from Suicide Squad.

The net entry is Wonder Woman at number 12. Wonder Woman is always fairly popular in regards to Halloween costumes, but ever since the movie hit with Gal Gadot that popularity has increased 10 fold, and with all the hype over Wonder Woman 1984 this year, you can expect Diana to have a presence on Halloween this year and next year too.

The Incredibles comes in at number 14, and like Spider-Man is trending up. It makes sense too, as the long-awaited sequel hit this year, and you can bet there will be a lot of babies dressed as Jack Jack this year to boot.

Rounding out the top 20 is Batman, a Halloween staple just about every year. This hasn’t been the biggest year movie or TV wise for Batman, which just speaks to the endearing popularity of the character. As for which one you’ll see, your guess is as good as ours, as you’ll most likely see comic versions, movie versions, 1960s versions, and animated series costumes all mixed in.

You can check out the full top 20 below.

1. Fortnite

2. Spider-Man

3. Unicorn

4. Dinosaur

5. Witch

6. Harley Quinn

7. Superhero

8. Pirate

9. Rabbit

10. Princess

11. Clown

12. Wonder Woman

13. Mouse

14. The Incredibles

15. Mermaid

16. Zombie

17. Monster

18. Ninja

19. Doll

20. Batman

H/T TIME