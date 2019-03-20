‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Duo Land ‘The Creeps’ At Universal; What Does It Mean For ‘The Flash?’

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the screenwriting duo behind Spider-Man: Homecoming, have landed a horror script called The Creeps at Universal with an eye to direct it. Perhaps not surprisingly, Deadline reports that The Creeps is “a coming-of-age comedic horror” movie, but the next quesiton to come out of most comic fans’ mouths will likely be, what does it mean for The Flash? Goldstein and Daley are the latest filmmakers to try and get a film based on DC Comics’s Fastest Man Alive off the ground, and everything had seemed set to move forward — but the The Creeps announcement paired with rumors that star Ezra Miller has tasked comic book superstar Grant Morrison to come up with a movie pitch seemingly throws that into question.

In any normal situation, assuming that two incredibly in-demand filmmakers simply sold a script somewhere could mean trouble for their high-profile project elsewhere might seem a little farfetched. In the case of The Flash, though, trouble has been following the project and it is difficult to avoid the feeling that this could be the pretense for their departure. The other side of that equation is a simple rebuttal: it has happened before. When Daley and Goldstein were working on Spider-Man: Homecoming (which, granted, they did not direct), it ended up coming out from Sony just six months ahead of the release of Game Night, a smaller-scale film they did for Warner Bros.

The rumor mill has kicked into high gear surrounding The Flash in recent months; depending on who you ask, the movie is either set to begin production in November, or in danger of losing Miller in May. Reports that Miller was at an impasse with Goldstein and Daley resulted in the rumor that he was working with Morrison on his own version of the script.

Originally announced as part of DC’s aggressive slate of DC adaptations, The Flash has gone through a number of directors, including Phil Lord and Chris Miller; Seth Grahame-Smith; Rick Famuyiwa; and now Goldstein And Daley. At various points it has either been based on the popular “Flashpoint” storyline from the comics or not.

Ezra Miller recently spoke about his dedication to the project, praising everyone involved for their desire to nail the character and deliver a great experience to fans rather than rush it into theaters.

“Anyone who knows anything about Barry Allen knows that he’s always late. But then when he arrives, he gets stuff done. And that’s definitely how this film’s production schedule is proceeding. We’re a little late,” Miller explained. “But the reason why we are late, and this is the honest to god truth… We’re all — and I include myself in this — we are very meticulously focused on making a movie that’s not just one of the greatest superhero movies that we can possibly make. This movie’s also going to be a gift to the fans.”

Fans will have to wait to find out whether The Flash is actually coming together in the coming months. DC Comics’ next big superhero film premieres on April 5th with Shazam!, giving the original Captain Marvel his first big-screen feature film.