Stargirl Reveals New Logo for DC Universe and The CW

As we learned yesterday, DC’s Stargirl will air first and ad-free on the DC Universe app beginning in the second quarter of next year…but the next day, it will be on The CW‘s schedule, and after that, fans will be able to watch it free (with ads) on The CW’s digital platforms. It’s a creative new rollout that seems to suggest that Warner Bros. TV is open to anything when it comes to bridging the growing gap between traditional broadcast and cable, and the streaming shows that are beginning to take the world by storm. But it also needed a little panache.

At least we’re assuming that’s why DC Universe and The CW unveiled a new logo for Stargirl yesterday, releasing the image on social platforms last night. The old logo was a fairly standard, blocky font, and while it was colored to match Stargirl‘s theme and included stars, it would have looked right at home with the stark, fairly basic logos of DC Universe’s Doom Patrol and Titans.

Now, it has a little more personality and feels a little more like it was designed for a title card, rather than an app screen…which might be what the difference is, or this logo could have been the one that we would have ended up with either way. The world may never know. Anyway, check it out below.

It is not yet clear whether Stargirl, which hails from showrunner and former DC executive Geoff Johns, will be part of the interconnected “Arrowverse” of DC TV series on The CW. The series will introduce a version of Courtney Whitmore (and, for that matter, a version of the Justice Society of America) that is pretty different from what we saw on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Either way, Stargirl will join an already-crowded lineup of DC shows on the network, including The Flash and Batwoman, The CW’s two biggest shows for same-day viewing. While Arrow will be gone before Stargirl debuts, the series will still share the airwaves with Supergirl, Black Lightning, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. A Superman and Lois TV pilot is also reportedly in the works, with an eye toward filming in the spring. Later this season, Arrow will try out a “backdoor pilot” episode for a spinoff series titled Green Arrow and the Canaries, starring Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy, and Juliana Harkavy.

Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. The project focuses on the character that started executive producer Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister, who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.

“There is no other character in comic books more special to me than Stargirl, and after searching far and wide I can say there is no other actor on the planet that embodies her more than Brec Bassinger,” said Johns back when the series was announced. “Brec’s warmth, strength, humor and positive energy are core to who Courtney Whitmore is. I’m so grateful she’s signed on for the role.”

The logo itself did not debut with The CW news; it has been online at least once before: Bassinger previously shared a look at her characters’ family (parents, brother, and herself) from behind-the-scenes, and a poster featuring the new logo is clearly visible behind them.

The character of Stargirl has previously appeared in live action on Smallville and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. When the series was announced, fans noted that since Bassinger was a different actor than had appeared in Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl would not be compatible with the Arrowverse — but given that there is a multiverse (and given that “Crisis on Infinite Earths” could plausibly muck with history in any number of ways before it’s over in January), don’t count it completely out.

Stargirl is being written and executive produced by Johns, and Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will also serve as executive producers. The series is being produced by Berlanti Productions and Johns’ Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series stars Bassinger, Joel McHale, Lou Ferrigno Jr., Brian Stapf, Anjelika Washington, Yvette Monreal, and Christopher James Baker.