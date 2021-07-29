Stargirl: "Summer School: Chapter Two" Synopsis Released

✖

In just a matter of days, fans will be treated to the Season 2 premiere of DC's Stargirl, the hit The CW series that brings a fresh take on the DC Comics universe. While we have yet to even see the season premiere, the network is already providing a hint of where the story is going next. A new synopsis, which you can check out below, reveals the first plot details for "Summer School: Chapter Two." The synopsis hints at the arrival of Richard Swift/The Shade (Jonathan Cake), as well as an "unexpected visitor" arriving at the home of Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and her family.

"UNEXPECTED ARRIVALS — Still on the lookout for evil in Blue Valley, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) grows suspicious after an unexpected visitor shows up at the Dugan house. Meanwhile, Barbara (Amy Smart) and Pat (Luke Wilson) become concerned after a visit from a mysterious antiques collector named Richard Swift (guest star Jonathan Cake). Elsewhere, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) puts her plan in motion. Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano and Hunter Sansone also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson."

Season 2 is set to bring some interesting tonal changes for Stargirl, both with the arrival of The Shade and the infamous DC Comics villain Eclipso (Nick Tarabay).

"It was a challenge but that's what we wanted in Season 2. Like, Season 1, I think we're all really, really proud of the work we did on Season 1 and for Season 2 we wanted to be the same show with the same characters that love each other and want to help each other at their core and want to be good and do good and love and be loved and still have humor and heart and all that. But take different tonal shifts so we're not just repeating ourselves," showrunner Geoff Johns said during a recent virtual press event. "So this season, we're leaning more into things that inspired me when I was a kid, like Lost Boys or Nightmare on Elm Street or Young Sherlock Holmes which is a movie no one knows but I loved it when I was a kid because it was a little scary and so we want to bring scares to the season."

He continued, "Eclipso is an amazing character for those who don't know, he's from the '60s and he's more of a demonic force in the same vein as like a Freddy Krueger or a Pennywise, and to have the kids and the adults go up against something like that this season, something that gets inside their heads and tries to expose their fears and their regrets and their guilt and use it against them and see if these heroes can rise up and stop it, it was all about darkness versus light which is very perfect for somebody like Stargirl.

Are you excited for Season 2 of DC's Stargirl? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 2 of Stargirl will premiere on Tuesday, August 10th at 8/7c on The CW. "Summer School: Chapter Two" will air on August 17th.