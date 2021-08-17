DC's Stargirl: Sportsmaster and Tigress Return in New "Summer School: Chapter Four" Photos (Exclusive)

✖

The first season of DC's Stargirl saw the defeat of the Injustice Society of America at the hands of Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and the new Justice Society of America but while most of the villains perished in the battle, Crusher Crock/Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins) and Paula Brooks/Tigress (Joy Osmanski) survived and will be making a surprising return. The CW has given ComicBook.com exclusive new photos from "Summer School: Chapter Four", the upcoming fourth episode of DC's Stargirl's second season set to air on Tuesday, August 31st showing a tense and unexpected visit to the Dugan/Whitmores by the two villains.

In the photos, which you can check out below, Paula is seen with Barbara Dugan (Amy Smart) in the Dugan/Whitmore kitchen and Barbara seems to not quite be sure what to make of the situation. For her part, Paula looks a bit less put together than she did the last we saw of her. In the second photo, both Paula and Crusher are paying a visit to someone -- possibly Pat (Luke Wilson), though it's not completely clear -- though it's a visit that seems fairly tense with Mike (Trae Romano) seeming more than a little uncomfortable.

(Photo: The CW)

(Photo: The CW)

While Tigress and Sportsmaster were major antagonists in Season 1 of Stargirl, things shift dramatically in Season 2 with the introduction of the terrifying Eclipso. Osmanski explained earlier this year that the new season will see the series go "deeper and darker" this time around.

"I feel like in the second season, shows have an opportunity to go deeper and darker and I think we're going to see some of that in terms of the evil forces at work," Osmanski told Digital Spy in an interview earlier this year. "In season one, Tigress and Sportsmaster are bad guys but man, compared to some of what's going to happen in season two, it's not even close."

You can check out the synopsis for "Summer School: Chapter Four" below.

"THE DEVIL IN THE SHADOWS — As Pat (Luke Wilson) considers whether he should come clean to Courtney (Brec Bassinger) about Eclipso’s past, a surprise visit from Crock (Neil Hopkins) and Paula (Joy Osmanski) catches him and Barbara off guard. A tense run-in with The Shade (Jonathan Cake) provides Courtney with some valuable information. Finally, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) makes her move. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington and Trae Romano also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Taylor Steitz."

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Summer School: Chapter Four" will air on August 31st.