Stargirl: "Summer School: Chapter Four" Synopsis Teases Surprising Character Returns

The CW has released a new synopsis for "Summer School: Chapter Four", the fourth episode of Stargirl's second season. The synopsis teases a lot of surprising revelations in the episode, including the return of Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins) and Tigress (Joy Osmanski), who served as one of the series' several antagonists in Season 1. Given how their fellow members of the Injustice Society were largely defeated in the Season 1 finale, it will be interested to see how the pair returns to the fold. You can check out the synopsis below.

"THE DEVIL IN THE SHADOWS — As Pat (Luke Wilson) considers whether he should come clean to Courtney (Brec Bassinger) about Eclipso’s past, a surprise visit from Crock (Neil Hopkins) and Paula (Joy Osmanski) catches him and Barbara off guard. A tense run-in with The Shade (Jonathan Cake) provides Courtney with some valuable information. Finally, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) makes her move.

Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington and Trae Romano also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Taylor Steitz."

"I feel like in the second season, shows have an opportunity to go deeper and darker and I think we're going to see some of that in terms of the evil forces at work," Osmanski told Digital Spy in an interview earlier this year. "In season one, Tigress and Sportsmaster are bad guys but man, compared to some of what's going to happen in season two, it's not even close."

Season 2 is set to bring some interesting tonal changes for Stargirl, both with the arrival of The Shade and the infamous DC Comics villain Eclipso (Nick Tarabay).

"It was a challenge but that's what we wanted in Season 2. Like, Season 1, I think we're all really, really proud of the work we did on Season 1 and for Season 2 we wanted to be the same show with the same characters that love each other and want to help each other at their core and want to be good and do good and love and be loved and still have humor and heart and all that. But take different tonal shifts so we're not just repeating ourselves," showrunner Geoff Johns said during a recent virtual press event. "So this season, we're leaning more into things that inspired me when I was a kid, like Lost Boys or Nightmare on Elm Street or Young Sherlock Holmes which is a movie no one knows but I loved it when I was a kid because it was a little scary and so we want to bring scares to the season."

Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Summer School: Chapter Four" will air on August 31st.