Joy Osmanski Teases Stargirl Season 2

We're a few months away from the debut of DC's Stargirl Season 2, but when the series does return to The CW on Tuesday, August 10, fans can expect new villains with Eclipso and The Shade as well as further conflict with some old ones, including Sportsmaster and Tigress. According to Paula Brooks/Tigress actress Joy Osmanski, the DC series' second season will go deeper and darker as it takes on new challenges and new stories.

"I feel like in the second season, shows have an opportunity to go deeper and darker and I think we're going to see some of that in terms of the evil forces at work," Osmanski told Digital Spy. "In season one, Tigress and Sportsmaster are bad guys but man, compared to some of what's going to happen in season two, it's not even close."

Osmanski also explained that Season 2 villain Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) will bring an evil she finds "very disturbing" as well as one that is relevant to the real-world as we know it.

"For me personally, the kind of evil that this character manifests is something that I find very disturbing, and I think people will find very relevant to our current socio-political climate, I have to say," Osmanski said. "I saw the parallels immediately, but I will be interested to see how fans respond to this character, but he's scary. He's really scary."

Osmanski has said similar before, telling Orlando's WESH 2 that it's scary enough in Season 2 that she won't let her own children watch it.

"Season two, it just gets a lot darker, which is such a fun thing for a show to have an opportunity to do, and I will say that the evil forces at work are genuinely scary, like, my children will not be coming anywhere near season two. It's scary," Osmanski said.

Viewers have already gotten a very small taste of the darkness at the end of Season 1. That's when Cindy Burman/Shiv (Meg Delacy) located the Black Diamond that Eclipso had been trapped in. In addition to Tarabay's Eclipso, Season 2 will also see Jonathan Cake as The Shade, another villain that will give Stargirl and her fellow JSA heroes a challenge.

"It's such a different, darker, scarier threat because the threat is... Cindy is one thing, and she's got the Black Diamond and were obviously going to explore that," Stargirl showrunner Geoff Johns said last year at New York Comic-Con. "But the thing inside is, this entity that's trapped, this ancient being that feeds off humanity's own sins and grief and fear and darkness is trapped in this Black Diamond and has been there for a long, long time and is aching to do what he does and feed off the darkness within humanity."

"It's going to take a lot to confront it, and it's going to take the JSA and every one of our wonderful characters to a place that's going to be tough for them to explore," Johns continued. "So, I'm excited about it, but Eclipso is one of my very favorite villains from the comic books. In the comic books, he's had a history with Wildcat and Dr. Mid-Nite and the JSA too, but we'll see!"

The first season of DC's Stargirl is now streaming on HBO Max. Season two will debut on The CW on Tuesday, August 10 at 8/7c.