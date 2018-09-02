‘Stargirl’ Will Reimagine DC Comics’ Justice Society

It looks like Warner Bros. is all in on their DC Comics streaming service, bringing characters like the Teen Titans, Doom Patrol, and Swamp Thing to life in new live-action shows. One show stands out from the rest as it appears to be the most lighthearted of the productions, and that’s the new show Stargirl.

Now we’re starting to learn new details about the upcoming series from DC Universe, the superhero-dedicated streaming platform set to debut later this month. Series producer and co-creator Geoff Johns recently opened up on how Stargirl Live Action will reinvent and reimagine many popular DC Comics properties.

“Much like, you know, Arrow reimagining Green Arrow or Smallville [on Superman], I’m taking a brand new direction on Justice Society,” Johns recently told CBR. “It’ll be, I think, more closer to the lore. I wanted to kind of do a brand new reimagining of it for Stargirl.”

The Justice Society of America is a popular team of legacy heroes from DC Comics, though their classic incarnation hasn’t been seen since before the New 52 relaunch. While their return has been teased in the DC Rebirth initiative, the last time any iteration of these popular heroes were featured prominently was in the Earth 2 series from Nicola Scott, James Robinson, and Tom Taylor.

Furthermore, Johns went on to tease his favorite run on Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E., which introduced Stargirl as a legacy character to Starman alongside her robotic sidekick.

“You can’t do Stargirl without S.T.R.I.P.E. Yeah, he’s in there,” Johns confirmed. “It’s cool because, I have to say, with Titans and with Doom Patrol, Warner Bros. has given us the ability to build Robotman and we’re doing Elasti-Woman and Crazy Jane and Negative Man and, in Titans, there’s great scenes with Dick Grayson in the Batcave.”

Fans just got to see the first trailer for Titans, which showed the grim-and-gritty approach to the DC Comics lore that still seems to be very faithful to the cape comics of George Perez and Mark Wolfman.

And more recently, new set photos from Doom Patrol showed how a practical approach to more elaborate character designs like Robot Man will pay off.

We’ll find out more about Stargirl in the future, as the series is rumored to begin filming for DC Universe early next year.