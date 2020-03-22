Stargirl Synopses Tease the Debuts of the Justice Society

Stargirl is set to hit both DC Universe and The CW this May and as we get closer to the show's much-anticipated debut, new episode synopses for the first three episodes of the series are giving fans their best idea yet of what to expect from Courtney Whitmore's adventures as a newly-minted superhero -- including a tease of the debut of the Justice Society as well as Courtney's first run-in with the villainous Injustice Society of America.

Stargirl will follow Courtney (Brec Bassinger), a high school sophomore as she moves to Blue Valley, Nebraska after her mother (Amy Smart) marries Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) and inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. The series will take inspiration from the Stars and STRIPE comic, and according to Stargirl co-creator and executive producer Geoff Johns will also have a tone similar to that of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

"It's cool; it's going to take the Stars and STRIPE comic, the Justice Society comic, and merge it into one thing." executive producer and Stargirl co-creator Geoff Johns revealed in an interview last year. "And tonally, it's Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer along with the [comic] books. We're bringing a lot of the legacy stuff into it, a lot of the stuff James Robinson did with the Justice Society. I love all of that, his JSA: The Golden Age series, launching the [1999 series] JSA… I've always wanted to do a series based on Stars and STRIPE, so it's really exciting."

"It's a story about a combined family, and a young girl in school," Johns explained. "It takes place in high school; I don't think we see a lot of superhero shows in high schools… I'm not sure there is another superhero show that takes place in high school; I love that, you know? There's going to be good guys and bad guys. It's going to be a lot of fun."

You can check out the synopses for the first three episodes of Stargirl below.

"Stargirl": In the series premiere episode, Courtney's seemingly perfect life in Los Angeles gets upended with a move to Blue Valley, Nebraska with her mother Barbara (AMY SMART), stepfather Pat Dugan (LUKE WILSON) and stepbrother Mike (TRAE ROMANO), and she finds herself struggling to adapt to her new town and high school. But when Courtney discovers that Pat is harboring a major secret about his past, she ultimately becomes the unlikely inspiration for a new generation of Super Heroes.

"S.T.R.I.P.E.": After Courtney has an unexpected run-in with a member of the Injustice Society of America, Pat reveals the truth to her about their history. Meanwhile, Barbara is elated when she sees Courtney making an attempt to get along with Pat, not knowing the secret they've been keeping. Finally, things take a dangerous turn at Blue Valley High's open house night when Courtney becomes the target of a dangerous foe.

"Icicle": After a dangerous run-in with a member of the Injustice Society of America, Pat warns Courtney to back down from her attempts to go after them. But when she encounters what she believes to be a message from one of them, she urges Pat to help her. Meanwhile, Barbara makes strides at work, which impresses her new boss Jordan Mahkent (NEIL JACKSON)."

Stargirl debuts Monday, May 11 on DC Universe. It will debut on The CW the next day, Tuesday, May 12.