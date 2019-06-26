Captain Marvel Composer to Score DC Universe’s Stargirl

DC Universe’s Stargirl series is getting help from a genre fan-favorite. In a recent interview on Score: The Podcast (via Film Music Reporter), composer Pinar Toprak revealed that she will be scoring the upcoming live-action series. Toprak previously worked on Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel, SYFY’s Krypton, and Fortnite.

Toprak’s score on Captain Marvel was pretty well-received when the film debuted earlier this year, in part thanks to the nuance and emotion that she brought to some of the film’s biggest moments.

“I mean, the hope and the heart, that was really the thing that I was trying to capture the most,” Toprak told ComicBook.com in an interview last month. “Because we know that the Marvel films, you know its epic action and the superhero stuff, we kind of know what to expect in terms of the score sound. There’s a certain thickness to it, but it’s those tender moments, where we have the opportunity to really touch people’s hearts. So it was really important for me to figure out what those moments are and those key places to really make that heart and soul connection.”

Stargirl will follow Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) a high school girl whose life gets turned upside down by her family’s connection to the Justice Society of Americas. The series will also star Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Joel McHale, Lou Ferigno Jr., Brian Stapf, Henry Thomas, Anjelika Washington, Yvette Monreal, and Christopher James Baker. The series will join an eclectic roster of DC Universe original programming, including Titans, Young Justice: Outsiders, Swamp Thing, Doom Patrol, and Harley Quinn.

“It’s cool; it’s going to take the Stars and STRIPE comic, the Justice Society comic, and merge it into one thing.” executive producer and Stargirl co-creator Geoff Johns revealed in an interview last year. “And tonally, it’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer along with the [comic] books. We’re bringing a lot of the legacy stuff into it, a lot of the stuff James Robinson did with the Justice Society. I love all of that, his JSA: The Golden Age series, launching the [1999 series] JSA… I’ve always wanted to do a series based on Stars and STRIPE, so it’s really exciting.”

“It’s a story about a combined family, and a young girl in school,” Johns explained. “It takes place in high school; I don’t think we see a lot of superhero shows in high schools… I’m not sure there is another superhero show that takes place in high school; I love that, you know? There’s going to be good guys and bad guys. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Stargirl is expected to debut in 2020 on DC Universe.