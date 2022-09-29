Static Shock Writer Hints Movie Is Still Alive Amid Warner Bros. Discovery Changes

It's been a while since fans heard anything new about the planned Static Shock movie, but that doesn't necessarily mean the project is in trouble. According to Nikolas Draper-Ivey, the artist and co-writer on the current crop of DC's Static comics, he hasn't heard anything about the project being scuttled, despite rumors to the contrary. Virtually every in-development DC project is up in the air as a result of Warner Bros. Discovery trying to simultaneously slash costs and rebuild the DC Films brand. In a since-deleted tweet, he supported a Comic Book Resources article claiming that the movie is still being developed.

This comes about a week after he tweeted a cryptic comment that people should stop worrying about the movie and wait for real news to come out. At the time, he said, "I will not elaborate on this any further," and shared a clip from Parks & Recreation featuring the line "I know more than you."

"People just make up whatever and have no idea what's going on behind the scenes," Draper-Ivey wrote in his now-deleted tweet. "Things are shifting, but they aren't going to mess with Static. There's a lot in the works, but these things take time."

As for why it's deleted? No official word, but he did tweet the phrase "I have got to stop giving my editors mini heart attacks."

Back when the movie was initially announced, Warner Bros. mentioned that they had enlisted Michael B. Jordan to help produce the feature, along with Milestone's Reginald Hudlin. It has been close to two years since there was any new information.

"I'm proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that," Jordan said. "Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step."

During the announcement at FanDome, Hudlin said, "We're talking with other divisions at Warner Bros, even those in animated about doing (Milestone Media) feature films, and we're also involved in extending the Milestone characters into new media, like podcasts with a series of stories on the podcast. We want to deliver Milestone Media on whatever platform you want."

