Stephen Amell Says Next Arrowverse Crossover is Awesome, Talks Batwoman Casting

Batwoman is coming to the Arrowverse, and fans are already champing at the bit for news.

To no one’s surprise, fans at the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in London wanted to get Amell’s take on the casting for Batwoman — and to no one’s surprise, Amell wasn’t really able to say very much about a major event story coming up several months from now.

“I know the entire story of the crossover,” Amell told the audience. “It’s awesome, and I can’t talk about it at all.

After fans asked him to “fan-cast” the character, Amell demurred, saying that he had faith casting director David Rappaport would knock it out of the park.

Comicbook.com was on hand during The CW’s recent Upfronts presentation, where Arrow star Stephen Amell announced that Batwoman will be introduced in the upcoming Arrowverse crossover. While it’s unclear exactly how Batwoman will factor into the story, it was hinted that Gotham City will make an appearance, finally introducing it officially into the Arrowverse after years of being teased, name-dropped, and joked about.

“This is the first time ever that she will make a live-action appearance on any screen,” said The CW president Mark Pedowitz.

Batwoman was first introduced into the pages of DC Comics back in 1956, before Kate Kane took on the mantle in 2006. Since then, the character has developed a pretty passionate fan following, particularly as one of DC’s first openly lesbian superheroes. Over the past few years, fans have gotten to see multiple incarnations of Batwoman across DC Comics, most recently in her own solo series, and as a leading member of Bombshells United.

Legends of Tomorrow is currently on hiatus. Arrow‘s season finale will air tonight, May 17th, at 9/8c, with The Flash‘s season finale airing Tuesday, May 22nd, at 8/7c. Supergirl will close things off on June 25th at 8/7c. All four shows will return some time this fall, and you can read more about their new time slots here.