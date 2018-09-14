Stephen Colbert Campaigns for Superman Role

While it may not be completely clear exactly what is going on regarding Henry Cavill and his role as Superman in the DC Universe, there is at least one thing that is: Stephen Colbert is ready to don the cape.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert host took to Twitter Wednesday night to campaign for the role, just in case Cavill’s time as the Man of Steel really is over.

I heard they’re looking for a new Superman. I just want to put it out there that I coincidentally wear glasses and red underwear. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 13, 2018

If by some chance you are just tuning into the Superman drama, there’s a reason Colbert is pitching himself for the superhero role. Wednesday morning, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Cavill had exited the Superman role. The exit reported occurred when negotiations for a cameo in the upcoming Shazam! movie broke down due to scheduleing conflicts.

However, as the day unfolded the plot thickened. Cavill’s manager, Dany Garcia, shared a cryptic message on Twitter that some took to mean that Cavill had not exited the role.

“Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet,” Garcia wrote in the tweet. “[Warner Bros. Pictures] has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe. Anticipate a WB statement later today.”

When Warner Bros. did issue their statement later in the day, it also didn’t really resolve the matter.

“While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we’ve always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged,” read the statement from a Warner Bros. spokesperson.

And then, Cavill himself weighed in with an Instagram video showing himself wearing a Superman-themed t-shirt and holding a Superman toy with the caption “Today was exciting #Superman”.

Whatever the real situation with Cavill and Superman is, it’s been interesting to see how people have reacted to the idea of Cavill no longer being the hero. Hopefully we will get some clarity about the overall situation soon.

