Arrow’s Stephen Amell Reveals He Hasn’t Seen Any of the New DCEU Movies

When it comes to live-action adaptations, for DC its television offerings are thriving, particularly The CW’s Arrowverse which features four current television shows, has Batwoman arriving this fall and even has a non-Arrowverse offering thanks to Black Lightning. The film offerings are nothing to ignore, either, with Shazam! and Aquaman both giving the DCEU recent successes and the eagerly anticipated Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 1984 up next in 2020. However, when it comes to the Arrowverse’s Stephen Amell, don’t ask the Arrow star for his thoughts on the film universe. He hasn’t seen any of the movies.

During his panel at MCM London last weekend, Amell admitted that while he’s seen and enjoyed Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy, he hasn’t seen any of the actual DC Extended Universe films.

“I liked the Nolan Batman trilogy,” Amell said. “I haven’t seen Batman v. Superman — I saw it on a plane, that doesn’t count. I haven’t seen any of the movies, actually.”

That might be a little bit of a surprise, generally, but it’s not as though Amell has any disdain for the DCEU. While he has previously expressed a bit of disappointment when Ezra Miller was cast as The Flash for Justice League instead of The CW’s scarlet speedster actor Grant Gustin, he’s also been clear in wanting nothing but success for anything with the DC name attached to it — even if it’s not something he’s involved with.

“These are things that I think people think that we think about, but I mean, sure, sure,” Amell said when asked if wanted to appear in the DCEU a few years ago. “I’m so happy with my role within the DC universe, and whether that is the Arrowverse, the DCEU, the DMV, the BLT, I could, you know what, honestly, would I like to be in a sequel to the Justice League movie? Well yeah, I’d like hanging out with Jason Momoa, so sure! But you want to cast literally anyone to play Green Arrow in the next version…don’t care. It’s all good, doesn’t bother me. I wish nothing but success for any project with DC on its name.”

And when it comes to the DC Universe, now that Arrow is ending with Season 8 this fall, Amell also told fans that there is really only one way he would be willing to appear in the DC Universe after his time as Green Arrow is done: as a villain.

“I’d like to play a villain. If I’m going to play a DC character again, it has to be a villain,” the actor said before adding, “I like villains.”

When asked who his favorite DC villain is, Amell was quick to share his top pick.

“General Zod. I watched Superman II with my kid the other day, and it was the best.”

Arrow will return for its eighth and final season this fall on The CW.