The Strongest Defenses For Robert Pattinson as Batman

In an unexpected turn of events, DC fans were recently treated to the news that Robert Pattinson […]

In an unexpected turn of events, DC fans were recently treated to the news that Robert Pattinson was cast in the titular of Matt Reeves’ The Batman. However, shortly after the news broke, it was reported that the deal had not been finalized, and that Nicholas Hoult was also in the running to play the caped hero. However, the Internet continues to have strong reactions to the news, despite it not being set in stone. While some people aren’t a fan of the Twilight actor playing the Dark Knight, many believe he’ll do the role justice (pun intended!).

While some only know the actor from his days playing Edward Cullen, Pattinson actually has a rich filmography. There’s already a petition online to stop him from being cast, but we’re willing to bet most of those people haven’t seen Good Time. Some of us at ComicBook.com feel Pattinson could be a great Batman, and you can read the reasons why here.

There are also many people on Twitter who are making compelling arguments for Pattinson. Here’s a sample of the folks who have gone to bat (sorry, last pun) for the actor since the news (sort of) broke last night…

What do you think about RPatz as Batman? Tell us in the comments!

The Batman is currently scheduled to release on June 25, 2021.

