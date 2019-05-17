The Strongest Defenses For Robert Pattinson as Batman

In an unexpected turn of events, DC fans were recently treated to the news that Robert Pattinson was cast in the titular of Matt Reeves’ The Batman. However, shortly after the news broke, it was reported that the deal had not been finalized, and that Nicholas Hoult was also in the running to play the caped hero. However, the Internet continues to have strong reactions to the news, despite it not being set in stone. While some people aren’t a fan of the Twilight actor playing the Dark Knight, many believe he’ll do the role justice (pun intended!).

While some only know the actor from his days playing Edward Cullen, Pattinson actually has a rich filmography. There’s already a petition online to stop him from being cast, but we’re willing to bet most of those people haven’t seen Good Time. Some of us at ComicBook.com feel Pattinson could be a great Batman, and you can read the reasons why here.

There are also many people on Twitter who are making compelling arguments for Pattinson. Here’s a sample of the folks who have gone to bat (sorry, last pun) for the actor since the news (sort of) broke last night…

It’s A Win-Win

Casting Robert Pattinson as Batman is a win-win-win:

1. He’s a talented actor.

2. Seems like a good fit.

3. We can do laps in the delicious salty tears of angry fanboys who hate girls’ interests so much they voted Twilight the worst movie of all time. Summer’s here baby! — Beth of the Elder Kin (@BethElderkin) May 17, 2019

‘Good Time’

Dear anyone who is questioning the Robert Pattinson Batman news,



Watch the brilliant GOOD TIME directed by the amazing Safdie Brothers.



Pattinson is going to be an incredible Batman. To this day, Affleck is still my favorite Batman next to Keaton.



LOVE THIS CHOICE. @JOSH_BENNY pic.twitter.com/orrUHWfBQy — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) May 17, 2019

The Definition Of Acting

Robert Pattinson as Batman??? What next, another actor playing a different role??? When will it end — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) May 17, 2019

Other Great Roles

Robert Pattinson hasn’t been ‘The Boy From Twilight’ for a long time now.



The fact he’s even interested in being part of a franchise again gives me hope for a new Batman movie pic.twitter.com/7R49kEvjVk — Tom Eydmann (@DrTommyT25) May 17, 2019

But Mostly ‘Good Time’

PSA: If you’re doubtful about Robert Pattinson playing The Batman, go watch GOOD TIME immediately.



It’s a phenomenal, grimy neo-noir thriller and Pattinson pulls his weight.



He has come a LONG way since he was a body glitter vampire teen heartthrob, give him a shot. pic.twitter.com/YHUncTdPoy — Max Scoville (@MaxScoville) May 17, 2019

The Heath Ledger Defense

Man, people are sure losing it over the idea of Robert Pattinson playing Batman. I’m old enough to remember people’s reaction to Heath Ledger playing the Joker in Dark Knight. pic.twitter.com/pS1LqtsKzq — Scott Johnson (@scottjohnson) May 17, 2019

The Michael Keaton/Ben Affleck Defense

Twilight was a long time ago. They cast Beetlejuice and Daredevil as Batman too & both ended up working out. I love this choice and I’m excited to see what he does with the role. Robert Pattinson is one of the most interesting actors working today. https://t.co/a8Ag6cUr7x — Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) May 17, 2019

This Hot Take (And More ‘Good Time’ Love)

I’ll say the same thing to anyone who criticizes Pattinson’s versatility as an actor. Go watch GOOD TIME. My favorite Pattinson movie. Not only does it have exceptional pacing, but he is phenomenal in it. Can’t wait to see what he & Reeves cook up for the Bat — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 17, 2019

What do you think about RPatz as Batman? Tell us in the comments!

The Batman is currently scheduled to release on June 25, 2021.