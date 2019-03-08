‘Suicide Squad 2’: Rick Flagg Actor Joel Kinnaman Not Returning

Warner Bros. Studios is shaping up its future DC Comics film The Suicide Squad, with writer and director James Gunn helming the sequel.

After news broke that Will Smith would not be returning as Deadshot but will be replaced by Idris Elba, we learned more about another departing member of the team. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Rick Flagg actor Joel Kinnaman will not be returning for the sequel.

Kinnaman played Amanda Waller’s enforcer in the first movie, keeping the team of criminals in check with his control over bombs planted in their heads. He was involved in a love story with the film’s villain Enchantress, though it seems now that storyline won’t be continued in the sequel.

The report makes it clear that Margot Robbie’s take on Harley Quinn will likely return, and Robbie is currently at work reprising her role in next year’s Birds of Prey. It’s unclear if Task Force X director Amanda Waller will return for the film, as we have yet to hear if Gunn wants actress Viola Davis to return.

Gunn joined The Suicide Squad after Disney fired him from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, following old Tweets resurfacing that contained questionable content. Gunn’s frequent collaborator Michael Rooker spoke out on his friend’s circumstances.

“It’s terrible, isn’t it? Yeah, but oh well, guess what? He’s on a gig already. Suicide Squad, that’s right. He’s writing it and directing it as well,” Rooker said at Walker Stalker Con last year.

Rumors of Gunn’s involvement were confirmed by DC Comics themselves when they announced the development of the script on their show DC Daily.

“It’s official that we have got a new member of the DC family: acclaimed writer/director James Gunn has been attached to write Suicide Squad 2,” said host Tiffany Smith. “Gunn is poised to bring a completely fresh take to the franchise after the first film was written and directed by David Ayer.”

The Suicide Squad is rumored to start filming this fall, and is currently on DC Comics ambitious slate to be released on August 6, 2021.