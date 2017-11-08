The Rock’s Black Adam Rumored To Debut In ‘Suicide Squad 2’

Every DC fan is wondering the status of The Rock’s portrayal of Black Adam, especially because the character will not be appearing as the villain in the forthcoming Shazam! movie.

Well, they won’t have to wait much longer as a new rumor suggests Dwayne Johnson will be appearing as the new big bad in Suicide Squad 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As reported by TheWrap, Johnson’s take on the Captain Marvel villain would appear in director Gavin O’Connor’s take on the super villain team.

The insiders told TheWrap that the current plan for the sequel is for the members of Suicide Squad to be tasked with tracking down a weapon of mass destruction. That weapon? Black Adam himself. The villain is best known in DC Comics as the main nemesis of superhero Shazam.

While it’s too early to confirm, the early plan suggests fans will get to see the character much earlier than anticipated.

Johnson made headlines years ago when he first announced he was given the choice to play either Shazam! or Black Adam, later deciding to play the villain instead of the hero. But that decision might have altered the plans for the character, who is now being considered for his own solo film before facing off against his arch enemy.

Plans for Suicide Squad 2 are also murky. A recent production listing said the movie would go into production early in 2018, though TheWrap’s report still pegs filming to begin around October of next year.

The later shooting date comes from a reported scheduling conflict with Will Smith, who will reprise his role as Deadshot in the film.

Johnson teased some big plans for his character during an interview with Fandango earlier this year, saying “We have a really cool surprise for Black Adam that I can’t reveal, in terms of where we will see Black Adam being introduced.” The character’s appearance in the Suicide Squad sequel would definitely count as a major surprise.

So maybe it’s time to get excited for Johnson’s take on Black Adam mixing it up with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Jared Leto’s Joker. More importantly? We might get to see Johnson sharing scenes with the bad ass Viola Davis playing Amanda Waller. What kind of leverage will she get on him?