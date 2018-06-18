Todd Stashwick to Co-Write ‘Suicide Squad 2’

It looks like Suicide Squad 2 is one step closer to hitting the big screen, with the help of actor and writer Todd Stashwick.

Stashwick, who will be co-writing the script with David Bar Katz and director Gavin O’Connor, recently broke the news in an appearance on Popcorn Talk’s DC Movie News.

“I’m excited to announce, for the first time publicly, actually, that I’m co-writing Suicide Squad 2.” Stashwick revealed.

Stashwick is best known for his prolific acting career, with roles on Heroes, The Ritches, The Originals, and 12 Monkeys. And he does have prior experience in the DC Comics realm, after appearing as Richard Sionis/The Mask on two episodes of Gotham. But as it turns out, Stashwick also has quite a bit of writing on his resume, something that led to O’Connor bringing him on for the project.

“I’ve always been writing, since Second City, and I’ve developed pilots that I’ve written with the Syfy channel.” Stashwick explained. “I was writing a Star Wars game for three years, working with Lucasfilm and EA. And then Gavin O’Connor, who is directing and writing Suicide Squad 2, I worked on a project with him [Jane Got a Gun] as my director. And so we had a great rapport and a great relationship. And then this project came about, and he and I started talking, and he appreciated my deep love for the franchise, for DC.”

“We sat down, he started picking my brain.” Stashwick continued. “And he could see that this is something that I have a deep passion for, and that I understand genre. That’s kind of what I like to write in. And then once we started bouncing ideas back and forth… There’s a third writer, David Bar Katz, the three of us are writing it together. And so once we started talking and just bouncing ideas back and forth, he was like ‘This is the team. This is who I want for this.’”

While some skeptics are still shaking their heads at the thought of a Suicide Squad sequel, it sounds like Stashwick is a pretty good choice to help bring it to life, as he personally loves the DC Comics world.

“I wouldn’t know where to start writing a Marvel film, because that’s not my forte, that’s not my passion.” Stashwick revealed. “I’m much more of a DC guy. And so these are the characters I read about, these are the films that I delight in. I love the Marvel films, but the opportunity to be invited into a project that I’m passionate about is yet another bucket list that I get to check off.”

“I really can not say anything [about where we are with the script].” Stashwick explained. “I can say that we have been working hard to craft something that we’re really proud of, and a story we want to tell.”

At the moment, details are somewhat slim about Suicide Squad 2, as the film is reportedly being delayed due to Margot Robbie’s involvement with a Birds of Prey spinoff movie. But with Robbie, Will Smith, and Jared Leto already set to return, and with Stashwick and company on the script, it sounds like things could be headed in the right direction.

Are you excited to see what Stashwick brings to Suicide Squad 2? Let us know what you think in the comments below.