Original Suicide Squad Director Criticizes First Film While Sharing New Image of Jared Leto’s Joker

At one point in time, David Ayer‘s Suicide Squad was largely supposed to follow Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and her fractured relationship with Jared Leto‘s Joker. Instead, fans were treated a B-plot as the primary Suicide Squad fought a diferent big bad. Ayer himself has previously voiced his frustrations with the final result of the film and now, the filmmaker has shared a new still of Leto’s Clown Prince of Crime with Robbie’s Quinn, expressing additional displeasure with how things shook out.

“Movies are fragile,” Ayer writes with the picture. “They are like dreams, haunting moments that run for your vision. They have their own logic and truth. If you change the destination after the trip is complete is it still the same journey? The spine of Suicide Squad was Harley’s journey.”

Ayer went on to explain the fact Suicide Squad was essentially a Harley Quinn movie, following her as she escaped for Joker. “A direct holds an invisible compass in their hands. It guides every shot, every performance. That compass points to the destination. If the desintation [sic] changes did the journey even happen?” the filmmaker asks.

Earlier this fall, Ayer mentioned he was frustrated on Twitter after fans kept blaming him for the abysmal performance of his take on the anti-hero group. “Thank you for this. The film industry is exactly that — an industry — it keeps growing and moving forward,” Ayer said at the time. “Yet I know @JamesGunn will make something amazing. My frustration comes from being hammered for something that was not my original version.”

To date, Suicide Squad is still one of Warner’s worst-received movies among critics, rocking a 27 percent Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film fared much better commercially, grossing $746.85 million worldwide.

