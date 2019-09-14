Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Is Tired of Being Criticized for the Studio’s Vision

Three years later, Suicide Squad director David Ayer has finally had it and if we’re being frank, we don’t blame him. If you’re thinking about tweeting him your dislike of the original Suicide Squad, you need not go through with your plan — he’s totally aware of the misstep the studio took with the final cut released in theaters. Responding to one particular harsh tweet from a notable film critic, Ayer admits he’s tired of “being hammered” for something he had little to no control over.

After the critic shared a scathing take on the world of Hollywood franchise-building using Ayer’s DCEU film as an example, the director responded by admitting he’s all on board James Gunn’s version of the film. “Thank you for this,” Ayer tweeted. “The film industry is exactly that — an industry — it keeps growing and moving forward.”

Thank you for this. The film industry is exactly that – an industry – it keeps growing and moving forward. Yet I know @JamesGunn will make something amazing. My frustration comes from being hammered for something that was not my original vision. https://t.co/CcUGPMORg4 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) September 14, 2019

“Yet I know @JamesGunn will make something amazing,” the filmmaker continues. “My frustration comes from being hammered for something that was not my original version.” When something is panned by critics and fans alike, it’s usually a safe bet some interference from an outside source occurred and that seems to most definitely be the case with Ayers’ Suicide Squad.

The film tallied a 27 percent Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the aggregator’s Critics Consensus saying the film “boasts a talented cast and little more humor than previous DCEU efforts, but they aren’t enough to save the disappointing end result from a muddled plot, thinly written characters, and choppy directing.” Though the site’s Audience Score is much higher at 59 percent, it still doesn’t reach the “Fresh” threshold. In comparison, Justice League has a 72 percent Audience Rating while David Sandberg’s Shazam! carries a stellar 84 percent score.

Suicide Squad is now available wherever movies are sold while The Suicide Squad is due out August 6, 2021.

