‘Suicide Squad’ Director Says Marvel Is Killing It

After a fan called him out on Twitter for comments made at the Suicide Squad premiere, filmmaker David Ayer praised Marvel’s success in a tweet.

Ayer, who directed Suicide Squad, erupted with a “f–k Marvel!” on the red carpet premiere of his movie. He apologized with hours, saying that he was joking around and having fun at his own party.

“Sorry about getting caughtup up in the moment and saying f*ck Marvel. Someone said it. I echoed. Not cool. Respect for my brother filmmakers.”

Marvel chief creative officer Joe Quesada at the time responded, “Hey Marvel faithful I know you’re upset but cut David Ayer a break, it was all in good fun. Can’t wait to see Suicide Squad, best of luck David!”

Clearly, some of the faithful did not listen, and a couple of years later are still sore about it.

Marvel is killing it. Proud of their success. Life is a river. Ro with it brother. Peace. https://t.co/IhGhrjUqDi — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) April 26, 2018

“I think that’s part of the fun of this. You know it’s a little bit like football squads. You get to root for your team,” Ayer said in a recent interview, adding, “Some people root for both teams.”

There is a Suicide Squad sequel in development as well as at least one Harley Quinn-centric spinoff, but it is not yet clear whether Ayer will direct another DC movie. He left Suicide Squad 2, ostensibly to work on Gotham City Sirens, but it now appears that Sirens may be back-burnered to give Margot Robbie a chance to tackle Harley Quinn in the Cathy Yan-directed Birds of Prey instead.

Ayer is likely to direct Bright 2, a sequel to the Netflix-direct blockbuster he made this year. That project came from an idea by former Dirk Gently showrunner Max Landis, although Ayer reportedly significantly rewrote the film before he began shooting.

With both Suicide Squad and Bright, Ayer overcame scathing reviews and some serious fanboy antipathy to deliver hit movies that earned sequels, so it should not be surprising that he knows how to play the game well enough to recover from a onetime faux pas…even if fans don’t want to let him.