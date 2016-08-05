"Release the Ayer Cut" Trends After WarnerMedia Announces They Won't Release Suicide Squad Ayer Cut
WarnerMedia isn't going to release the Suicide Squad Ayer Cut. Monday morning, an interview with WarnerMedia boss Ann Sarnoff surfaced through the Hollywood trades in which the executive confirmed there are no plans to release the Suicide Squad director's cut. In fact, Sarnoff didn't even mention anything about plans — she flatly dismissed the idea the studio would ever end up releasing the cut.
"We won't be developing David Ayer's cut [of Suicide Squad]," Sarnoff told Variety.
The news of an "Ayer Cut" surfaced shortly after HBO Max officially greenlit the release of Zack Snyder's take on Justice League last year. Despite Ayer initially suggesting the theatrical release was his vision, the filmmaker reversed course when the #ReleaseTheAyercut began to gain steam throughout the pandemic.
"It is f*cking amazing. On God. I felt guilty for years like I f*cked [up]," Ayer tweeted last October. "Nope. It's fire. It's the tone of the Comicon trailer 100%."
In light of the latest news from the Warner Brothers lot, fans of the feature have been talking about it enough that it's become a trending topic on Twitter. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.
Best Trailer
One of the best CBM trailers ever. #ReleaseTheAyerCut https://t.co/wJNT0JCU2V— Marcos Melendez (@MarcosMelendezV) March 22, 2021
Robservations
Well, that blows. #ReleaseTheAyerCut https://t.co/R0XJjIm4Xf— robliefeld (@robertliefeld) March 22, 2021
Show Them You Want It
WE TREND NOW. Keep the momentum. Show them you want it. #ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/ytTfAjthep— ReleaseTheAyerCut (@RTAyerCutSS) March 22, 2021
They Exist
Are they real?
Do they exist?
Of course they do. #ReleaseTheAyerCut #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/834DGTJbMM— Walt (@UberKryptonian) March 22, 2021
See?
By outright saying they won’t release the David Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad, Warner Bros inadvertently confirmed that an Ayer Cut exists. #ReleaseTheAyerCut #RestoretheSnyderVerese pic.twitter.com/NTCvPtcHKa— Walt (@UberKryptonian) March 22, 2021
Artistic Integrity
Man, I don’t give af if you DON’T want the Ayer cut. This is about artistic integrity, something WB doesn’t respect. This is a director who was promised a vision but instead had it ripped to peaces, place yourself in his spot. Give justice for @DavidAyerMovies #ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/lQjNyjquSW— WitFist (@WitFist) March 22, 2021
Leto Deserves It
Jared Leto is a fantastic Joker and ALWAYS was#ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/U6saskDU4x— Anna (@RulersOfGotham) March 22, 2021
Alienated
Congratulations Ann Sarnoff. You just alienated the fanbase of one the most engaged DC film there is.
What shall we do in return? I know what @CutAyer would want.
Get #ReleaseTheAyerCut trending ASAP. pic.twitter.com/QFjgo4qQM6— RESTORE THE SNYDERVERSE. #SnyderCut OUT NOW (@RestoreSnyder) March 22, 2021
Inspired
I’m grateful we were able to see Snyder’s vision restored with #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague and as a consumer I’d like to see more of it. As such, I will continue to support & promote the things I love and the things that inspire me. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/90bDY8vN0p— Arctic Ninja Paul (@arcticninjapaul) March 22, 2021
Keep Fighting
Keep fighting #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/p2Laqyt6kn— The Batfleck Movie #MakeTheBatfleckMovie (@BatfleckMovie) March 22, 2021
The theatrical release of Suicide Squad is now streaming on HBO Max.