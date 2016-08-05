"Release the Ayer Cut" Trends After WarnerMedia Announces They Won't Release Suicide Squad Ayer Cut

WarnerMedia isn't going to release the Suicide Squad Ayer Cut. Monday morning, an interview with WarnerMedia boss Ann Sarnoff surfaced through the Hollywood trades in which the executive confirmed there are no plans to release the Suicide Squad director's cut. In fact, Sarnoff didn't even mention anything about plans — she flatly dismissed the idea the studio would ever end up releasing the cut.

"We won't be developing David Ayer's cut [of Suicide Squad]," Sarnoff told Variety.

The news of an "Ayer Cut" surfaced shortly after HBO Max officially greenlit the release of Zack Snyder's take on Justice League last year. Despite Ayer initially suggesting the theatrical release was his vision, the filmmaker reversed course when the #ReleaseTheAyercut began to gain steam throughout the pandemic.

"It is f*cking amazing. On God. I felt guilty for years like I f*cked [up]," Ayer tweeted last October. "Nope. It's fire. It's the tone of the Comicon trailer 100%."

In light of the latest news from the Warner Brothers lot, fans of the feature have been talking about it enough that it's become a trending topic on Twitter. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.