David Ayer Says His Suicide Squad Cut Is F-ing Amazing

David Ayer believes that his original cut of Suicide Squad is "f*cking amazing." The director took to Twitter to lay out his feelings about the movie and how the Warner Bros. altered it on the way towards its theatrical release. He tweeted, "I took the hits like a good soldier when the studio cut hit the streets. It’s who I am. I watched my cut for the first time since it was abandoned. It is f*cking amazing. On God. I felt guilty for years like I f*cked. Nope. It’s fire. It’s the tone of the Comicon trailer 100%."

This tweet comes amid renewed interest in Ayer's version of Suicide Squad from DC Extended Universe fans, fresh off their successful push to see Zack Snyder's version of Justice League released. Ayer has said that his version of the movie exists. In the past, he seemed skeptical that it would ever be released. "It is simply not my call or my IP," Ayer tweeted. "I love WB - it's always been my' home studio' I fully respect and support the incredible path the DCU is taking under their stewardship. My cut of Suicide Squad may always be just a rumor. And that's just fine."

Over time, the director has revealed some of the changes made to the film after principal photography wrapped. He intended for Diablo to survive the film and for Deadshot and Harley Quinn to fall for one another. He wanted a different opening scene, one that involved June Moone and Enchantress, and included another scene of Katana turning on her teammates. There was also a scene where Joker drove Tattoo Man to suicide. Despite these changes, Ayer backed the film's theatrical cut in the past, saying the released cut was his cut.

"This cut of the movie is my cut. There's no sort of parallel universe version of the movie, the released movie is my cut," Ayer said in 2017. "And that's one of the toughest things about writing, shooting, and directing a film, is you end up with these orphans and you f---ing love them and you think they'd be amazing scenes and do these amazing things but the film is a dictatorship, not a democracy, and just because something's cool and charismatic doesn't mean it gets to survive in the final cut. The flow of the movie is the highest master."

