‘Supergirl’ Actor Jeremy Jordan Explains The Change in Winn’s Role

Jeremy Jordan, who stepped down as a series regular at the end of Supergirl‘s third season and will remain on as a recurring guest star next year, took to social media this morning to thank fans for their outpouring of support and affection, and explain his decision to move on from the show.

You can check out his full statement below:

As many of you have heard by now, Winn will no longer be a series regular on Supergirl. However, this is not goodbye. Although you may not see him puttering around the DEO every week, I love everyone in National City too much to stay away forever. Winn WILL return in season 4. Nevertheless, I wanted to say a few words.

I came to LA three and a half years ago searching for a new adventure, and in a matter of weeks, I was best friends with a super hero. I mean, come on. It’s been the adventure of a lifetime, and breathing life into that brilliant, quirky, puppy dog nugget named Winn has been a true joy. But lately, my gut has been telling me that I’m once again ready to begin a new chapter in my life…and if I’ve learned anything, it’s that you gotta listen to your gut. So I want to thank everyone behind the scenes at Supergirl for understanding it was time for me to return home…to spend time with my wife and friends, and focus on crafting the next stage of my career.

I also want to thank all the incredible fans of the show for you kindness, humor, patience, and most of all, your support. Finally, a special thank you to my Supergirl family. More than anything else, I’m going to miss spending every day with you amazing, beautiful dorks. However, as I have said, this is not goodbye. Your favorite little cardigan wearing hobbit has plenty of stories left to tell. See you in the future.

That last bit is, in all likelihood, a bit of a double entendre, since Winn’s departure from the series takes him to the 31st Century, where he will assist the Legion of Super-Heroes in battling Brainiac. At least for the time being, Winn has been functionally replaced by Brainiac-5, who is apparently incapable of remaining in the 31st Century alongside Winn, Mon-El, Saturn Girl, and other Legion members becuase Brainiac has made the future toxic to other AIs.

After three seasons together, every supporting character who had been around since the pilot got a status quo shake-up at the end of last night’s episode, with Alex taking over the DEO while J’Onn leaves to spend more time among humanity; Winn left for the future; and James Olsen was outed publicly as The Guardian.

Supergirl returns to The CW this fall, and will air on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the network, ahead of episodes of Charmed.