Supergirl: Azie Tesfai Talks Kelly Olsen's "Superpowers"

Supergirl may be in its final season, but even as The CW series works its way to the end its characters still have stories to tell and journeys to go on. For Kelly Olsen, that journey includes becoming a hero in her own right. It was previously revealed that the character, played by Azie Tesfai, will officially take up the mantle of Guardian this season. It's a development that seems like a natural evolution for the character. Not only is she inheriting the mantle from her brother, James (Mehcad Brooks), but Kelly has herself stepped up as a protector numerous times since her arrival in National City. According to Tesfai, it's Kelly's empathy and care for people that are her superpowers that will make her a natural fit as Guardian.

In this week's episode, "Dream Weaver", Kelly will team up with Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) when the young boy she's working with in foster care has concerns about his incarcerated brother. It's an opportunity for audiences to see Kelly in action as a social worker, and fully demonstrate her empathy.

"I'm so inspired by social workers, period," Tesfai told ComicBook.com. "But, for Kelly, it's a combination of what I've always felt with her superpowers, that she's incredibly empathetic to everyone no matter who they are, no matter where they come from. And I think that's what makes her such an incredible social worker and what will make her such an incredible superhero, is that she just has this beautiful way of seeing people for who they are and who they can become, and gently helping them on that journey. And I admire her so much for that."

Tesfai also said that by becoming Guardian, Kelly is stepping into her purpose as well as giving the fans something they've been rallying for all along.

"You know what's funny about that, is I think the fans did because I can tag the Guardian arc for the last two and a half years pretty much," she said. "And I could never say anything about it in seeing it, but they have really rallied in so much of what she's become in the multidimensional layers of her as a character, and her being a superhero, and this new career path for her, and what's the empathy that shows within Kelly. I feel like a lot of that has come through the fans being so vocal, which, to me, makes it even better."

She continued, "I think it's Kelly finally stepping into her purpose and what she realizes is her destiny in so many ways."

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Dream Weaver" airs Tuesday, August 31st.