Supergirl: Back From the Future Part One Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Back from the Future, Part One,” next week’s upcoming eleventh episode of Supergirl’s fifth season. As was previously revealed, the episode will see the return of Jeremy Jordan as Winn Schott, though the preview reveals that there’s a big twist to this return as it appears that we’ll be seeing not just one but two versions of Winn in this episode.

In the preview, which you can check out below, Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) appears to be recruiting a version of Winn who is going by the Toyman mantle. As fans of Supergirl recall, the villain Toyman was Earth-38 Winn’s father. With there apparently being a new, copycat Toyman, this will prompt the “real” Winn to return from the future.

JEREMY JORDAN RETURNS; DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTS – As Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) tries to thwart a Toyman copycat, Winn Schott (guest star Jeremy Jordan) returns from the future. David Harewood directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Katie Rose Rogers (#511). Original airdate 1/26/2020.

As we saw in the Supergirl midseason premiere, “Back to the Future, Part One” will build a bit on this new reality Supergirl and her friends live in post-“Crisis”, including that keeping the new Earth-Prime safe from the Leviathan threat may mean working with Lex Luthor.

Jordan is one of the original members of the Supergirl cast. When he departed the series at the end of Season 3, he assured fans that he would return.

“As many of you have heard by now, Winn will no longer be a series regular on Supergirl.” Jordan said on social media at the time. “However, this is not goodbye. Although you may not see him puttering around the DEO every week, I love everyone in National City too much to stay away forever.”

He then, ahead of last summer’s San Diego Comic-Con, also took to social media to announce that his return would happen in Season 5.

“Turns out Winn didn’t go 1000 years into the future, just to Season 5! So happy to come back and play with my friendsssssss!!” Jordan wrote.

“Back From the Future, Part One” is set to air on Sunday, January 26.

Are you excited for Jordan's return? What did you think about the most recent episode of Supergirl?