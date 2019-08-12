Supergirl and Batwoman World’s Finest Teaser Released

The CW’s Arrowverse will go through some major changes with the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, and the network is already touting what could be the future of the franchise: Batwoman and Supergirl. After already foreshadowing that team-up in the previous “Elseworlds” crossover, The CW is now outright baiting fans by once again dropping that coveted “World’s Finest” reference.

Ruby Rose will be stepping out into her own Batwoman series this fall, playing fan-favorite Kate Kane/Batwoman, who we first met during Elseworlds. However, the Batwoman solo series will go back to a time before “Elseworlds,” to detail how Kate became the (red-haired) Batwoman that stood side-by-side with Supergirl.

Meanwhile, Supergirl is coming up on season 5, hanging in there as the Arrowverse’s red-headed stepchild from another dimension. The show is expected to get a major soft-reboot of sorts, as “Crisis” is expected to bring the various dimensions (read: outlier series) of the Arrowverse together in one sandbox. It’s that end/new beginning that Ruby Rose likely coyly referred to, back when she teased future meetings between Batwoman and Supergirl:

“I loved seeing that iconic moment of Batwoman and Supergirl,” Rose said. “I do believe that there will be more of that. We are going to potentially do more work together.”

Batwoman executive producer Carline Dries has also teased the future of this gender-flipped “World’s Finest” concept, stating that during “Crisis,” fans will see the Supergirl/Batwoman bond grow: “We’re going to see that bond evolve into a Kate/Kara friendship.”

As the video reminds us, Supergirl and Batwoman will form a block of Sunday night programming for The CW. The move is strategic for two important reasons:

Sunday night is a lower-risk timeslot for a show like Batwoman to get established and build a primetime audience. The intrigue of a new series like Batwoman will pull in an audience to watch Supergirl, which has been one of the lowest performers in the Arrowverse franchise.

Supergirl season 5 will adapt the “Leviathan” story arc from the comics, exploring how technology is courrupting the world, which provokes the terrorist organization to seek a brutal reboot. That story ironically has a major part for “Kathy Kane,” the original Batwoman, so maybe that new World’s Finest team-up is coming sooner after “Crisis” than we think?

Batwoman will premiere Sunday, October 6th at 8/7c on The CW.Supergirl‘s fifth season will begin Sunday, October 6th at 9/8c on The CW.