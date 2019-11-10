Supergirl: Lena and Andrea Go Into the Jungle in “Confidence Women” Photos

The CW has released photos for “Confidence Women,” tonight’s episode of Supergirl. After the events of last week’s “Dangerous Liaisons”, the mystery of what Andrea Rojas (Julie Gonzalo) is truly involved in has only gotten deeper but from the looks of these photos, we may be getting to find out a bit more about the mysterious owner of CatCo and Obsidian North. In the photos, Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) and Andrea go on a jungle exploration with curious discoveries while, back at the DEO things get a little tense.

According to the official episode synopsis, that jungle adventure may be one that has taken place in the past as the pair reflect on some of their less-than-great times together while the tension at the DEO appears to be connected to a new villain that has been taken into custody. You can reach the episode synopsis below and read on for photos from the episode.

PIECE TOGETHER THE PAST – While a new villain is under arrest at the DEO, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) uses him to try and understand who is responsible for the recent attacks. Meanwhile, Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) and Lena (Katie McGrath) think back on their tumultuous past. Shannon Kohli directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Nicki Holcomb.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. “Confidence Women” debuts November 10.

