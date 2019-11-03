Supergirl “Dangerous Liaisons” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Dangerous Liaisons,” tonight’s fifth episode of Supergirl‘s fifth season. The episode follows up on a major discovery Kara made last week that her new co-worker and journalistic rival William Dey may not actually be the rival she believed him to be. Instead, he is investigating their boss, Andrea Rojas. Now that Kara knows she isn’t alone in having her suspicions of Andrea, there’s an opportunity for her to team up with William and the timing of that couldn’t be more perfect. Obsidian North is set to roll out its VR contact lenses worldwide.

As fans will recall, in addition to her takeover of CatCo, Andrea has been working towards getting Obsidian North’s VR contact lenses into as many hands as possible but tonight, Kara discovered that there may be more to Andrea and Obsidian’s ulterior motives when her own investigation of William revealed that he was himself, in fact, undercover and checking into Andrea himself. Of course, as the synopsis for “Dangerous Liaisons” suggests, William and Kara may now be working on the same side, but right away they uncover something with major implications for the safety of innocent people — a terrorist plot. You can check out the episode synopsis below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A NEW DANGER ARISES – On the eve of the worldwide launch of Andrea Rojas’s (Julie Gonzalo) VR contact lenses, Kara (Melissa Benoist) and William (Staz Nair) team up on an investigation that exposes a terrorist plot. Kelly (Azie Tesfai) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) celebrate an anniversary, but Alex’s safety is in jeopardy. Alysse Leite-Rogers directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Daniel Beaty.

“What we’re looking at is how technology is impacting the way people engage and giving them an escape not to engage,” executive producer Robert Rovner said recently. “It seems like nowadays, everyone is kind of on their phones or not really present, and so we wanted to speak to that and kind of how it might be hard to live in the ugliness of what’s going on, and how a character like Kara can try and help us overcome that. It speaks to a lot of the stuff the characters will be going through.”

You can check out the photos from the episode below and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. “Dangerous Liaisons” debuts November 3.

William and friend

William

Dreamer

Dreamer

Alex

Alex arrives

Alex and Supergirl

Brainy

Alex

Supergirl

Brainy, Alex, Supergirl

Brainy, Alex, and Supergirl

Kelly and Alex