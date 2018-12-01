New ‘Supergirl’ Clip Reveals Nia’s Powers

Supergirl‘s Nia Nal is starting to live up to the Dreamer name.

In a new clip from Sunday’s Supergirl midseason finale “Bunker Hill” (via Entertainment Weekly,) fans finally get a solid look at Nia’s (Nicole Maines) precognitive dream powers, something that The CW series has been hinting at for a few episodes. You can check out the clip in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the clip, Nia is reluctant to sleep and from the things she’s dreaming it’s easy to see why. Her dream reveals a confrontation between a blurry figure and someone who appears to be Manchester Black (David Ajala) as well as another, blurry figure clearly in some form of distress. Even more terrifying, though, it the appearance of Season 4 big bad Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer) right before Nia wakes up.

Supergirl‘s Dreamer is based on Nura Nal, the Legion of Super-Heroes member initially known as Dream Girl in comics. Dream Girl was created by Edmond Hamilton and John Forte in 1964 with the Dreamer identity debuting in a 1996 story by Tom Peyer, Tom McGraw, and Lee Moder. The show’s take on the character marks the first transgender superhero on television and Maines recently told reporters visiting the set of the show that she’s excited to suit up as the hero.

“I’m so excited. I’m trying to conduct myself on set in a professional manner and be like ‘I’m not completely obsessed with the super-suit,’ but it’s all I think about,” Maines said. “Every morning I wake up, ‘I’m getting a super-suit!’ I’m going to sleep, ‘I’m getting a super-suit!’ I’m really, really excited. It’s gonna be gorgeous! I have the best super-suit. I do.

It’s also interesting to note that, in the clip, Nia is very rattled by the sudden appearance of Agent Liberty in her dream. In comics, Dreamer is an alien, and should that come into play on Supergirl this season, Agent Liberty’s anti-alien crusade will certainly be personal — and terrifying — for Nia. That said, it also may be what prompts Nia to fully embrace her destiny as a hero as the show has already shown Nia has a strong drive to stand up for others.

In addition to revealing Nia’s superpowers, “Bunker Hill” will also see the return of Kevin Smith as director. The episode is the latest Arrowverse offering from Smith who previously helmed “Supergirl Lives,” “Distant Sun,” and “Damage” on Supergirl as well as three episodes of The Flash.

“There’s some cool sh*t in it, too,” Smith said on a recent podcast episode. “The fifth act of those shows, The CW shows, that’s generally where the big thing happens, aka where they spend the most money. And so, in act five of this episode we have a sequence where they spent a lot of money that I’ve never seen in anything before and I can’t take credit for it, I’m not like ‘I f*cking did it’ because the visual effects company, they’re going to accomplish it. We shot little pieces of it and stuff, but it’s a kind of cool concept that I never thought of. As the guy who was like I want to make a movie, my first movie, I guess I’ll set it here at a convenience store cause this is easy, and I work here and sh*it like, never imagined they’d hand me a script with like ‘make her do this’ and I was like holy sh*t.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Bunker Hill” below.

“KEVIN SMITH DIRECTS; NIA BEGINS TO EMBRACE HER POWERS — Nia (Nicole Maines) has a powerful dream about Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer) but refuses to look at it as a prophetic dream and pushes it aside. After noticing something is bothering Nia, Kara (Melissa Benoist) enlists Brainy’s (Jesse Rath) help, and the two try to persuade Nia to embrace her destiny.

Meanwhile, Manchester Black (guest star David Ajala) pays Ben Lockwood a menacing visit. Kevin Smith directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Eric Carrasco.”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Bunker Hill” will air on December 2nd.