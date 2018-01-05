‘Supergirl’ Extended Trailer Reveals First Look at Braniac 5

Fans get their first look at Brainiac 5 from the Legion of Super-Heroes in a new, extended trailer for the Supergirl midseason premiere, helpfully titled “Legion of Superheroes.”

You can see it above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the episode, Supergirl is recovering from injuries when Brainiac 5 makes his first appearance in the hopes of helping her.

“I don’t want to tease too much,” series star Melissa Benoist recently told reporters during a visit to the show’s set. “But the fact that the Legion is coming to the show has such a hold in the comic book world, especially with Superman, Martian Manhunter, specifically. That’s really exciting for us.”

Struggling to heal from her injuries inflicted by Reign (Odette Annable), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) remains in a dreamlike state, unable to be reached. Mon-El (Chris Wood) recruits one of the Legion members, Brainiac-5 (guest star Jesse Rath), to try to bring her back.

Meanwhile, Reign continues her rampage on the city so the DEO teams up with the Legion of Superheroes to try to stop her. Jesse Warn directed the episode written by Derek Simon & Eric Carrasco.

In the DC Comics universe, Supergirl traveled to the 31st century to fight alongside the Legion of Super-Heroes. During that time, Brainiac 5 and Supergirl grew to be more than just teammates, something producers have hinted is not outside of the realm of possibility on the show.

Brainiac 5 also has a complex history connecting him to the Superman villain known as Brainiac, who will appear on the Syfy Superman prequel series Krypton.

Supergirl airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. New episodes return on January 15.