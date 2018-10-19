‘Supergirl’ Fans Want Michael Rosenbaum To Be Cast As Lex Luthor

CW’s Supergirl is bringing on one of DC’s most iconic villains in Lex Luthor, and fans seem to already know who they want to play the part. His name is Michael Rosenbaum.

DC announced earlier today that Lex Luthor, who is one of if not the biggest nemesis to Superman. Luthor has not been a part of the show thus far, but it seems he will be making his debut in the Arrowverse in Supergirl after the Elseworlds crossover ends. No casting was announced alongside the character, but fans have started nominating one familiar name to play the villain, which happens to be Michael Rosenbaum.

Rosenbaum played the role of Lex Luthor on the hit CW show from 2001 to 2008, when he left the show, though he did return for the big series finale in 2011. During his time on the show, he delivered a beloved rendition of the character, who as opposed to the comics befriended Clark Kent in Smallville after Clark saved his life. The two would go on to hold a tenuous friendship as time went on, and eventually, they would become full-on enemies.

The part of Lex Luthor has been played several times on TV and movies. Luthor was played by Gene Hackman in the original Christopher Reeve Superman films, and then would be played by John Shea in ABC’s Lois & Clark TV series. Rosenbaum would then play Lex in Smallville, while the animated version of Lex Luthor in Justice League and Justice League Unlimited would be voiced by Clancy Brown, as well as several other actors in animated movies like Rainn Wilson, James Marsters, Steve Blum, Jason Isaacs, Chris Noth, John DiMaggio, Anthony LaPaglia, Powers Boothe, Fred Tatasciore, and William Hootkins.

Lex would be played again on the big screen by Kevin Spacey in Superman Returns, and then by Jesse Eisenberg in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Now we’re getting a new Lex, and hit the next slide to see why fans are saying it should be Rosenbaum!

Calling Someone Out

Some fans are trying their best to call out Warner Bros and DC until they give into the obvious decision that is Michael Rosenbaum as Lex Luthor, even calling them cowards (in jest of course). The second time around could be even better.

Cast Michael Rosenbaum as Lex Luthor again, you cowards. https://t.co/dkDIFUl0oX — Jonathon Dornbush (@jmdornbush) October 18, 2018

Eyes Wide Open

When DC announced that Lex was getting ready to make his way to Supergirl, fans didn’t take long to ask Rosenbaum if he would be surprising his role from Smallville, and the eye Emojis followed soon after.

@michaelrosenbum is it you? Are you returning as Lex Luthor for #Supergirl? ? https://t.co/RXchXyqlfM — The Cali Nerd (@TheCaliNerd) October 18, 2018

What About The Hair

Another question becomes if Rosenbaum does take the mantle of Lex Luthor in Supergirl, what happens to his hair? Rosenbaum sported the bald look all throughout Smallville, but in the years since he has grown it out, and he might not want to shave it all off again.

@michaelrosenbum just read Lex Luthor will be making an appearance on Supergirl….. one question: do you still have hair at this moment? — Chris Holstein (@CrossFiticus) October 18, 2018

The Perfect Age

Rosebaum’s Lex Luthor on Smallville has many fans, and some think his Luthor could be even better now that he’s a bit older.

Rosenbaum may actually be the perfect age for the role now. I just hope Superman is in that episode too. I’d like to see more of him as a supporting member for Supergirl, as long as he isn’t weaker. — Marc C (@MarcNYY618) October 18, 2018

A Plea

Sometimes simpler is better, and one fan decided to appeal to Supergirl and The CW directly about her hopes of a Rosenbaum Luthor.

"@TheCWSupergirl @TheCW Choose Michael Rosenbaum, please.

Elite Company

Rosenbaum has played a character that has also been brought to the screen by actors like Gene Hackman, Kevin Spacey, and Jessie Eisenberg, but some still believe Rosenbaum is the best out of that group.

Michael Rosenbaum is, in my opinion, the better Luthor out of this quartet. — Blackie Chan (@donron3870) October 18, 2018

All In

There’s growing group of fans, creators, and writers who all would love to see Rosenbaum back in the role he played on CW’s Smallville, a decision they are all in for.

If they bring back Michael Rosenbaum, I’m all in on this choice. https://t.co/NgZaMT4FcN — B.J. Mendelson (@BJMendelson) October 18, 2018

Not Even Close

To other fans, it isn’t even a discussion about who the best Luthor is, and he would definitely be an asset to Supergirl.

Michael Rosenbaum and IMO it’s not even close! He played Lex absolutely beautifully,creating such a psychologically complex version. I still refer to Smallville S3’s episode Shattered as some of the finest acting on TV @michaelrosenbum — Marlessa Stivala (@marlessastivala) October 18, 2018

No More Iconic

If you’re going to bring a villain to the DC shows, it might as well be one of the biggest, and if you’re going to do that, why not bring an actor along who delivered one of the most memorable versions.

There will never be a Lex Luthor more iconic than Michael Rosenbaum don’t @ me https://t.co/20YPPvnamX — Juliana “My Birthday is the 29th” Sabo (@JulianaSabo) October 18, 2018

On The Contrary

Some aren’t so sure that Rosenbaum returning would be a good thing, citing that CW could ruin the character. Others are quick to dismiss those claims though, and it’s Rosenbaum or bust.

··| I highly doubt it.



I WANT MICHAEL ROSENBAUM BACK AS LEX. https://t.co/IaRM69HThr — ?????. (@HearMyCanaryCry) October 18, 2018

