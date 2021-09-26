Supergirl: “Hope For Tomorrow” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the synopsis for “Hope for Tomorrow”, the fifteenth episode of Supergirl‘s sixth and final season. Since returning from the Phantom Zone, Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) has been dealing with the threat of Nyxly (Peta Sergeant), a Fifth Dimensional Imp who is determined to gather magical totems that she needs in order to grant herself unlimited power, a power that she plans to use to get vengeance on those who have wronged her. Supergirl and the Super Friends are working to prevent that by finding the totems themselves, but when Nyxly attacks someone close to Supergirl, it causes the hero to reconsider her role as National City’s protector.



Per the synopsis, Nyxly kidnaps William (Staz Nair) which prompts Supergirl to realize that she may need to be a bit more proactive in protecting National City. It’s a revelation that, in a sense, has been coming for a few episodes. This week’s “Blind Spots” saw Nyxly’s destruction of the Ormfell building have a direct and negative impact on some of National City’s most vulnerable populations and with the Super Friends too focused on Nyxly to deal with the situation, Kelly Olsen (Azie Tesfai) rose to the occasion, becoming the new Guardian, complete with a brand new look for the heroic character.



“I’m Eritrean, my mom grew up in Ethiopia, and gold is such a big part of our culture,” Tesfai said. “Not only did I want to try to get as comic book accurate because that’s the coolest part and we’d never seen Guardian with gold, but I wanted to have personal cultural touches, so the beats in my hair a nod to my personal culture.”



She added, “Once the [half helmet] got approved, I was like, ‘Well, now she has visibility as a Black woman…and I want braids down to my butt.”



You can check out the synopsis for “Hope for Tomorrow” below.



NYXLY KIDNAPS WILLIAM – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) continues to fight Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for the remaining totems but after Nyxly kidnaps William (Staz Nair), Supergirl realizes she needs to take a more proactive stance to keep National City safe. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) faces the biggest challenge of her life. The episode was directed by Tawnia McKiernan with story by Robert Rovner and teleplay by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Nicki Holcomb.



Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Hope for Tomorrow” airs October 12th.