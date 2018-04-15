‘Supergirl’ Showrunner Teases Dramatic Season Finale Twist

Supergirl returns from its nine-week hiatus on Monday, but we’re already getting teases of The CW show’s upcoming season three finale — and it might not be good for Kara and Mon-El.

Supergirl co-showrunner Jessica Queller recently spoke with TV Line about the show’s return after trading out with Legends of Tomorrow for a couple of months and what she said about Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Mon-El (Chris Wood) may be a little worrisome for Karamel fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s one of those heartbreaking, sort of star-crossed love stories where… I don’t know what to give away, but we are really excited to have the opportunity to dig deeper in their connection and excavate what’s under the surface,” Queller said. “We want to make sure that those characters are honest with how they feel without having to keep any barriers.”

As fans of the show know, Kara and Mon-El have had a challenging relationship from the word go. First, there was the issue of their two cultures — she Kryptonian and he Daxamite — being at odds but then, after they got past that and became a couple, he had to leave Earth. The only way to end an invasion by Mon-El’s mother, Rhea, and Daxamite forces was to seed the atmosphere with lead making Earth toxic for Daxamites. Mon-El left with Kara believing her love either dead or otherwise lost forever only for him to show up again — this time from far in the future. Kara’s joy at his return was short-lived, though, when it was revealed that Mon-El is now married. Things got even more complicated when, before the show went on hiatus, Mon-El revealed to his wife that he still has complicated feelings for Kara. It was a reveal that then prompted his wife to announced that there was a secret reason they were there in the first place.

It sounds like a lot of ground has already been covered, but Queller said that there’s even more the pair will have to deal with and explore leading right into what she called a “heart-wrenching” finale.

“There’s a lot more coming,” she said. “Mon-El is going to be a big part of the show through the finale, and it’s a heart-wrenching situation. There’s a lot of romance and a lot of drama, and I would definitely tune in to see how that will play out.”



Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.

How do you hope things will play out for Kara and Mon-El? Let us know in the comments!