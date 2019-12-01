Supergirl’s Katie McGrath Thinks Lena and Kara Could Still Reconcile

This season on Supergirl has seen a major change in Kara Danvers’ (Melissa Benoist) relationship with her best friend Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath). At the end of last season, Lena discovered that Kara has been Supergirl all along and, more than that, has kept this a secret from her. For Lena, this betrayal of trust has been devastating but more than that has also seen the character focus her hurt into hurting Kara the way she’s been hurt — by using her to further her own plans and, in the most recent episode, revealing her betrayal.

However, with the truth about Lena finally revealed to Kara and the show headed into “Crisis on Infinite Earths” fans have started to wonder if the friendship between the two women have any chance of being saved. According to McGrath, she thinks it’s possible, largely because Lena does genuinely care about Kara.

“I think there’s always potential, you know?” McGrath told TV Guide. “I think the writers are very smart, and I think they have a very clear, articulated plan about what they’re doing. And I would hate to think that you’re not going to get Kara and Lena back as they were before. And I think fundamentally Lena is still a very good person, and I think she does just miss her friends. She misses Kara desperately, and part of me believes that Lena would do anything to get that back if it meant that Kara wouldn’t, as she thought, betray her again. If Lena felt that Kara couldn’t betray her again, I think Lena would do anything to get that friendship back. I think the illustration of that is how hurt she was. You couldn’t feel that amount of hurt if you didn’t actually care.”

While a reconciliation between Kara and Lena is something that fans will have to wait and see to play out on Supergirl — if it happens at all — Lena’s fraught relationship with Kara isn’t going to prevent Lena from being involved in the upcoming fight for the Multiverse in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. During the Supergirl hour of the crossover, J’onn (David Harewood) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) will ask for Lena’s help in trying to save Earth-38 and McGrath is excited to be part of the crossover.

“It’s been kind of nice because every year I’m never involved, and I’ve always felt a bit left out because it’s always such a huge thing and a big deal and kind of very special because obviously so much of everything leads up to it,” McGrath said.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.