Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Publishing Her First Book

✖

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist is adding writer to her resume. Last week, Benoist took to Instagram to share that she is publishing her first book this fall. The book, Haven's Secret, is the first book in a middle-grade fantasy series called The Powers. Benoist co-authored the book with her sister, author Jessica Benoist and author Mariko Tamaki. The book is being published by Abrams Kids and will be released on October 19.

"I am so thrilled to share that I am publishing my first book with my sister @jessicabenoistyoung and author Mariko Tamaki on October 19th!" Benoist wrote in her post. "Haven's Secret is the first in our middle grade fantasy series from @abrams kids about two sisters with extraordinary powers. Available for preorder now! Link in bio! #HavensSecret #ThePowersSeries."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist)

Per Abrams' website, Haven's Secret is described as follows: "Ellie McFadden has intuitive gifts. She can sense what other living things are feeling. She can even talk to animals! Too bad she can’t connect with her twin sister, Parker. Parker McFadden has kinetic gifts. She can cause shocks to the earth and produce heat energy that explodes from her body like fire, especially when she is angry. The sisters aren’t aware of the legacy they inherited from their mother until, on their thirteenth birthday, two mysterious relatives on the Power side whisk them off to an isolated farm called Haven. Ellie immediately adapts to their new routine; but Parker has one impulse: to get back to her normal life of friends and sports, fast.

Unbeknownst to Ellie and Parker, the secrets the Power women have kept for generations offer clues to their own simmering magic. Unlocking Haven’s secrets is just the beginning of what Ellie and Parker can do if they choose to work together to harness their gifts. But the sinister force that destroyed their mother has other plans; and if the sisters’ fragile relationship succumbs to The Danger, the world beyond Haven will face terrible risk.

This epic tale of two remarkable girls and the powers they wield is sure to appeal to fans of Chris Colfer, Rick Riordan, and Tui T. Sutherland."

Benoist has played Kara Danvers/Supergirl on the DC Comics-inspired series since its debut on CBS in 2016. The series moved to The CW in its second season. Last fall, it was announced that Supergirl's currently-airing sixth season would be its last. In March, Benoist explained that it felt like the right time.

"Yeah, I think we all kind of came to this conclusion. We're so proud of everything we've been able to accomplish in the last five, almost six years," Benoist told Entertainment Weekly at the time. "It's been such a journey: changing networks, changing cities we shot in, and changing the nights we've aired. We've gone through so much on this show, and I think creatively we were all able to step back and say that we're really proud of everything we've done and it felt like the right time."

Haven's Secret will be released on October 19th. Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images