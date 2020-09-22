Supergirl's Final Season Was Announced on Supergirl's Birthday

✖

Supergirl fans got an Earth-shattering piece of news on Tuesday, when it was confirmed that the long-running series will be ending with its upcoming sixth season. The reveal surprised fans who have been following the series since its inception on CBS, after it officially moved to The CW's Arrowverse several years ago. While we're still a long ways away from the series actually airing its final episodes, the news did arrive at an almost eerily perfect time. The news of Supergirl's ending came on September 22nd, which is canonically recognized in the comics as the Earth-equivalent birthday of Kara Zor-El.

While there's no telling whether or not the timing of the announcement was intentional, it definitely adds another bittersweet layer to the news of the show's ending. The CW confirmed that the show will have a 20-episode final season, which is expected to begin production later this month amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless," Benoist wrote on social media shortly after the news broke. "She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful."

Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, a young woman who uses her Kryptonian powers to protect those she loves in National City. The series also stars Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac 5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Teschmacher, Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas/Acrata, Staz Nair as William Dey and David Harewood as J'onn J'onnz/Martian Manhunter, with special guest star Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Supergirl is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robert Rovner, Jessica Queller and Rob Wright.

The sixth and final season of Supergirl will debut on The CW in 2021.