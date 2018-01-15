‘Supergirl’: Melissa Benoist Talks Show’s Recovery After Andrew Kreisberg’s Misconduct

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist called former executive producer Andrew Kreisberg‘s misconduct a “major disappointment” while speaking at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour (via Variety).

“That was a major disappointment,” Benoist said, adding the show “has recovered as a cast and a crew together.”

“We have an atmosphere on set now that I’m extremely proud of,” Benoist explained. “There are a lot of amazing men that work on our show and we have a lot of amazing women in powerful positions on our show as well.”

“We’re all in the fight for equality and for a safer atmosphere in the working space,” Benoist said, naming executive producers Jessica Queller and Sarah Schecter as women who have seized leadership positions on the superhero show.

Allegations against The Flash showrunner and Arrow producer surfaced in November.

Reports alleged Kreisberg exhibited a pattern of abusive behavior over several years, including inappropriate physical contact and the sexual harassment of 15 women and four men.

Kreisberg’s accusers say the producer engaged in numerous incidents including kissing, requesting massages, and comments on women’s appearances, creating a toxic work environment. The accusers say Kreisberg has created a toxic work environment.

“I have made comments on women’s appearances and clothes in my capacity as an executive producer, but they were not sexualized,” Kreisberg said at the time, adding, “Like many people, I have given someone a non-sexual hug or kiss on the cheek.”

“I have proudly mentored both male and female colleagues for many years,” Kreisberg said. “But never in what I believe to be an unwanted way and certainly never in a sexual way.”

“You would have to watch what you said, what you wore, to try to stop being subjected to sexual innuendo,” said one accuser, who wished to remain anonymous.

Warner Bros. Television Group terminated Kreisberg two weeks later.

“We remain committed to providing a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions,” the studio said in a statement.

Producer Greg Berlanti assumed additional responsibilities on both Supergirl and The Flash with Kreisberg’s removal.

“We encouraged and supported this investigation, we believe and support the individuals who came forward, and we agree with the studio’s decision,” Berlanti and Berlanti Productions partner Sarah Schechter said in a statement.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of all our colleagues — co-workers, crew and staff alike.”

The CW President Mark Pedowitz spoke out against sexual misconduct during the TCA’s winter press tour, saying “sexual harassment and misconduct do not belong in any place in any industry anywhere.”

“If you work for the CW, if you work at the CW, you have to hear that if you have an issue you have to feel comfortable coming forward,” Pedowitz said.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.