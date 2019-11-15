Supergirl Midseason Finale Synopsis Released: The Wrath of Rama Khan

The CW has released the official synopsis for “The Wrath of Rama Khan,” December 1’s midseason finale for Supergirl. In the final episode before “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” Supergirl faces off against Rama Khan (The X-Files‘s Mitch Pileggi), who is apparently tied into the whole Leviathan operation that has been going on in the background since the end of season four. Created during Joe Kelly and Doug Mahnke’s JLA run in 2002, Rama Khan is a title passed down from an ancient (and fictional) society. After being the title held by the ruler of Jarhanpur, a nation that had trade with Atlantis, it was later passed along to a 21st century successor.

That successor was an elemental defender of Jarhanpur, who found himself in conflict with the Justice League after he kidnapped a kid who he unilaterally decided was his spiritual successor. Ultimately, he proved less evil than most supervillains, eventually seeing the error of his ways and working with Wonder Woman to undo much of the damage he had caused.

You can check outt he official synopsis for the episode below.

MID-SEASON FINALE – Supergirl’s (Melissa Benoist) struggle against Leviathan reaches a boiling point as she faces off against Rama Khan (guest star Mitch Pileggi). Meanwhile, as Lena (Katie McGrath) and Hope (Andrea Brooks) work to launch Project Non Nocere, Hope proves to be an invaluable asset to Lena. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Lindsay Struman & Jessica Kardos.

Supergirl is back this year with its fifth season on The CW. Facing a new threat and featuring a new costume, Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) and her team of allies will square off with Leviathan — bringing Supergirl closer to synching up with the comics than almost any show in comics history, since Brian Michael Bendis is writing a Leviathan-centric event that finds a lot of its story core in what he has been doing with the Superman titles right now.

At the same time, the first half of the season will build toward the massive CW-wide “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, which adapts the storyline in which Supergirl and The Flash died in the comics. It seems unlikely that will happen on the TV version, but that does beg the question of how they manage to outrun their destinies, and what the Arrowverse (especially Supergirl, which takes place on an alternate Earth) looks like following the events of the Crisis.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of Batwoman. “The Wrath of Rama Khan” will premiere on December 1.