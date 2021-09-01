Supergirl: "Mxy in the Middle" Synopsis Released

✖

Earlier this year, Reno 911! star Thomas Lennon teased his return to Supergirl for The CW series' sixth and final season and now, thanks to a newly-released episode synopsis, we know when Lennon's fan-favorite imp Mxyzptlk will be back. The CW has released a synopsis for "Mxy in the Middle", the eleventh episode of the season set to air on Tuesday, September 14th, and from the sound of things, Mxy is in trouble.

According to the synopsis, the Super Friends will need to stop another 5th Dimensional Imp, Nyxly (Peta Sergeant), from vanquishing Mxy. As for why Nyxly would want to do that, it seems like we'll be getting a bit more of Nyxly's story in the episode as well. The synopsis explains that Mxy will explain that dark history to the team in song. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

THOMAS LENNON RETURNS AS MR. MXYZPTLK – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team must stop Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) from vanquishing a familiar face from Supergirl’s past – Mr. Mxyzptlk (guest star Thomas Lennon). Mxy returns and explains Nyxly’s dark history to the super team in the best way he knows how – in song form. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) visits her mother’s birthplace in Newfoundland, eager to dig into her past but is shocked by the small town’s icy reception towards her. The episode was directed by Glen Winter with story by Rob Wright and teleplay by Elle Lipson & Chandler Smidt.

Fans have been eager for Lennon to return as Mxyzptlk since his appearance in Supergirl's 100th episode "It's a Super Life". That episode saw Lennon take over the role which had previously been played by Peter Gadiot in Season 2. In "It's a Super Life", Mxy worked to make ammends to Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) for his previous misdeeds against her and, by episode's end, had become a friend rather than a foe, something that made fans truly fall for the character.

"I think we wanted to, rather than have an episode where Mxyzptlk is our adversary, we wanted him to come in and to be our guide," showrunner Robert Rovner told ComicBook.com at the time. "And so, we needed to quickly modulate the character that he was. And what's nice about the episode is that Mxy has his own journey in this. He is coming from a place of mea culpa and trying to do better than he did before. But also, I think he's able to resolve things with Mon-El in this episode and learn from it himself, which is something we wanted to do. And, we get to fall in love with Mxyzptlk in a much different way than we did when he came in demanding marriage."

Lenon's return as Mxy is just one of the many familiar faces that will make an appearance in the final season of Supergirl. It was recently confirmed that the series finale will see the returns of other fan-favorites, including Jeremy Jordan, Mehcad Brooks, and Chris Wood.

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Mxy in the Middle" will air on September 14th.