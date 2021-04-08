Supergirl: Thomas Lennon Teases Return as Mr. Mxyzptlk

✖

For Supergirl's 100th episode last year, everyone's favorite fifth-dimensional imp Mxyzptlk made a return to Supergirl with Reno 911! star Thomas Lennon taking on the role. Lennon was an instant fan-favorite as "Mxy" when he appeared in "It's a Super Life" and, at the time, Lennon promised that he would definitely return to The CW series "as soon as television is open again". Flash forward a year and television is back with COVID-19 protocols in place and that means Lennon is back as well. The actor took to social media this week to tease his return.

On TikTok (and reposted to his Instagram account), Lennon shared a short video -- set to Lil Nax X's "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" -- of himself wearing a mask before it pans up, revealing Mxy's distinctive "horned" hairstyle and then, his character's name on a trailer on set. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Lennon (@thomaspatricklennon)

While we have no idea what to expect from Lennon's return as Mxy, the last we saw him he had semi-reformed. His appearance in "It's a Super Life" was geared around him attempting to make amends with Kara (Melissa Benoist) for his previous misdeeds against her with the episode ending with Mxy being considered a friend, not a foe. It's an evolution that lets fans really fall for the character.

"I think we wanted to, rather than have an episode where Mxyzptlk is our adversary, we wanted him to come in and to be our guide," showrunner Robert Rovner told ComicBook.com at the time. "And so, we needed to quickly modulate the character that he was. And what's nice about the episode is that Mxy has his own journey in this. He is coming from a place of mea culpa and trying to do better than he did before. But also, I think he's able to resolve things with Mon-El in this episode and learn from it himself, which is something we wanted to do. And, we get to fall in love with Mxyzptlk in a much different way than we did when he came in demanding marriage."

Lennon's return as Mxy may just be the start of various familiar faces appearing for the final season of Supergirl. Co-showrunner Jessica Queller previously teased that they have plans for familiar faces to appear in the finale.

"We absolutely have plans for familiar faces to hopefully appear in the season finale," Queller told TVLine. "We're hoping that works out and we'll have a very emotional full circle with some of our own favorites."

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.