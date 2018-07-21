‘Supergirl’ Season 4 Casts Sam Witwer as Agent Liberty

Supergirl‘s third season ended on one heck of a cliffhanger, and it looks like a new Smallville alum will help bring the show’s new story to life.

Sam Witwer has been cast on the hit The CW series, according to Entertainment Weekly. Witwer will be portraying the established DC Comics character of Agent Liberty, and will be appearing in a series regular role.

Supergirl‘s version of Agent Liberty is the ruthless and terrifying leader of the Children of Liberty, a human-first hate group. The character is described as “a brilliant orator in the guise of a family man”, who can easily convince people that he’s right.

This lines up, to an extent, with the comic iteration of Agent Liberty, who first debuted in 1991. Also known as Benjamin Lockwood, Agent Liberty is an ex-CIA agent who becomes disenchanted with the goverment, forming his own paramilitary group. Liberty eventually sees the error of his ways, separating from the group and assisting Superman and Justice League in the years that follow.

It will be interesting to see how Witwer’s character factors into the proceedings of Supergirl‘s fourth season, considering where exactly things last left off. With an alternate Red Son-inspired version of Kara popping up in Siberia, there’s no telling if and how that could factor in to the Children of Liberty’s overall storyline.

Witwer is probably best known by DC fans from his role as Smallville‘s Davis Bloome/Doomsday, who memorably appeared throughout the show’s eighth season. Outside of that, Witwer is known for his roles on Being Human and Once Upon a Time, as well as his various voice work in the Star Wars franchise.

Witwer is just the latest Smallville alumni to join the ranks of Supergirl, following Laura Vandervoort and Erica Durance.

“We love it, and we think the fans love it,” showrunner Robert Rovner said of the show’s legacy casting last year. “We love seeing people that we know and are familiar with step into other roles. And what’s great about them is that they’re all wonderful actors as well. So, you get the excitement of seeing them in the new role but they also bring a lot when they take on these new characters.”

The fourth season of Supergirl will debut on Sunday, October 14th, at 8/7c on The CW.