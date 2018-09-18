‘Supergirl’ Season 4 Premiere Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “American Alien”, the upcoming premiere of Supergirl‘s fourth season.

The images provide quite a few new looks at both Mercy Graves (Rhona Mitra) and Nia Nal/Dreamer (Nicole Maines) as well as Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath), James Olsen/Guardian (Mehcad Brooks) and more. You can check them out in the gallery below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7576]

As you can see, the photos are focused largely on the CatCo offices, with Kara appearing to take something of a mentor role for Nia, expanding on the brief look at their interaction as seen in a recent trailer for the episode.

According to the official character description, Nia is the newest addition to the CatCo reporting team. A soulful young transgender woman with a fierce drive to protect others, Nia’s journey this season will see her fulfill her destiny as the superhero Dreamer much in the same way Kara came into her own as the hero Supergirl. The character marks the first-ever transgender superhero on television.

In comics, Nura Nal, the Legion of Super-Heroes member originally known as Dream Girl, was an alien with precognitive abilities. The character was created by Edmond Hamilton and John Forte in 1964 with the Dreamer identity debuting in 1996 in a story by Tom Peyer, Tom McGraw, and Lee Moder.

The photos also show Mercy Graves and her brother, Otis (Robert Baker) posing a threat to CatCo and Supergirl, a nod that Lex Luthor’s former bodyguard may well be a thorn in Supergirl’s side as the season unfolds. Graves has come into her own as a growing name in National City now that her former employer Lex Luthor is in prison. She becomes the face of the growing “human first” movement, teasing that the series will echo the current political climate in real life.

Of course, with Mercy having once been Lex’s bodyguard she’s not only lethal but she may very well find herself entangled with Lena as well either as thorn in her side or as the final nudge sending Lena closer to her family’s true nature.

What do you think of these images from Supergirl‘s season premiere? Let us know in comments below.

Supergirl‘s fourth season premiere, “American Alien”, will debut Sunday, October 14th at 8/7c on The CW.