‘Supergirl’: First Four Episode Titles of Season 4 Revealed

Supergirl ended on one heck of a cliffhanger a few months back, and now we have an idea of where things will pick back up.

A new report from SpoilerTV recently revealed the first four episode titles for Supergirl‘s fourth season.

The season premiere episode will reportedly be titled “The American Alien”, which appears to draw its name from the Max Landis Superman miniseries of the same name. The second episode of the season will be titled “Fallout”, the third will be titled “Man of Steel”, and the fourth will be titled “Ahimsa”.

There’s a surprising amount to glean from these episode titles, despite them being relatively vague. For one thing, having two out of the four titles reference Superman in some way will certainly raise eyebrows, and beg the question of whether or not Tyler Hoechlin will reprise his role as the character.

And “Ahimsa” appears to draw its name from Indian tradition, with the word referencing a code of nonviolence towards living things.

Considering what we already know about Supergirl‘s fourth season, there are plenty of unique possibilities with these titles. For starters, the season is drawing inspiration from the miniseries Superman: Red Son, with an alternate version of Kara landing in Soviet Russia.

“For fans of the comics, I think they might recognize that the story we want to tell is inspired by the iconic DC Comics’ Red Son, which told an alternate origin story for Superman,” showrunner Robert Rovner explained after the season three finale.

“What happened if — as a baby — Superman landed in Russia and became a hero there instead of in America?” showrunner Jessica Queller added. “It’s an homage to that.”

And even outside of that, Supergirl will have her fair share of new challenges just within National City. Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer) and Manchester Black (David Ajala) will both be antagonists for the Girl of Steel this season, and will be joined by the newly-cast Mercy Graves (Rhona Mitra) and Otis Graves (Robert Baker).

The fourth season of Supergirl will debut on Sunday, October 14th, at 8/7c on The CW.