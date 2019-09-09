Supergirl EP Teases an Unexpected Twist for Eve in Season 5

The last Supergirl fans saw Eve Tessmacher, the villainous Lex Luthor’s right hand girl was looking particularly terrified. Attempting to get out of National City, Eve is identified by an older woman and warned that no matter where she goes, she’ll be found because “Leviathan is everywhere. Leviathan is everyone. And Leviathan is coming.” It’s a bleak, if not cryptic, warning, but Supergirl comes back for Season 6 it sounds like there’s a big twist in store for Eve.

According to showrunner Jessica Queller in a recent interview with TVLine, there will be an unexpected twist for the character coming in Episode 2 and it’s “not what fans might be expecting.”

Given that the only things that fans were really left off with was that Leviathan tease, it’s anyone’s guess what the big twist for Eve could be. Whatever it is, though, it’s likely it will contribute to the expanded role the character has in Season 5. Andrea Brooks, who plays Eve, was promoted to series regular for the upcoming season back in July. It’s a situation that may lead to a redemption of the character, something that Brooks told Hypable earlier this year she thinks is possible.

You know what? I do think that, despite everything, Eve does have a big giant heart,’ Brooks said. “I know that Lex has been kind of pressuring her throughout some of the past episodes to not flinch, to be tough, to be like him. But I think at her core, she is a good person and if you go back to the original 1970’s Superman films, Eve Teschmacher is actually the one who saves Superman from drowning. So, despite the fact that Superman is the arch nemesis to Lex, she sees someone suffering and she jumps in and saves him. So, she does have a heart underneath it all. You never know.”

Whatever Eve’s story in Season 5, there will be plenty of other twists and turns for fans to take in during the season, a season that Queller and co-showrunner Rovner told fans during San Diego Comic-Con likened to Black Mirror.

“This season will be about how technology impacts us, and how people use it to escape from what happens in their lives,” Rovner said. “We’re seeing how our villains use technology against us, and our heroes try to bring us back.”

“What we’re looking at is how technology is impacting the way people engage and giving them an escape not to engage,” Rovner added. “It seems like nowadays, everyone is kind of on their phones or not really present, and so we wanted to speak to that and kind of how it might be hard to live in the ugliness of what’s going on, and how a character like Kara can try and help us overcome that. It speaks to a lot of the stuff the characters will be going through.”

Supergirl‘s fifth season will begin Sunday, October 6th at 9/8c on The CW.