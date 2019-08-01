Supergirl Season 5 Adds Van Helsing’s Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Midnight

Supergirl‘s fifth season has officially found its latest foe. According to a new report from Variety, Van Helsing‘s Jennifer Cheon Garcia has been cast on the series in the guest-starring role of Midnight. Cheon Garcia will debut in the show’s Season 5 premiere.

Described as the physical manifestation of darkness, Midnight is a murderous villain released from an otherworldly prison to enact revenge against the person who put her there.

Cheon Garcia most recently portrayed Ivory in Season 3 of Van Helsing, with a filmography that also includes The Drive, The 100, Lucifer, and Supernatural. She is actually no stranger to the Arrowverse, previously appearing as an SCPD officer across five episodes of Arrow‘s second season.

It’s unclear at this point if Cheon Garcia’s version of Midnight will have any root in the comics, especially since there are a few characters with that name across DC Comics. Midnight originally served as a Dick Tracy-esque vigilante when he was initially created, and was eventually folded into the DC Universe and made a member of the Freedom Fighters. But based off of the character description, it sounds like Midnight might be a completely new interpretation.

It will be interesting to see how the “physical manifestation of darkness” factors into the events of this season, especially with the show putting a Black Mirror-esque focus on the dark sides of technology.

“This season will be about how technology impacts us, and how people use it to escape from what happens in their lives,” executive producer Robert Rovner said during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “We’re seeing how our villains use technology against us, and our heroes try to bring us back.”

“What we’re looking at is how technology is impacting the way people engage and giving them an escape not to engage,” Rovner previously told Entertainment Weekly. “It seems like nowadays, everyone is kind of on their phones or not really present, and so we wanted to speak to that and kind of how it might be hard to live in the ugliness of what’s going on, and how a character like Kara can try and help us overcome that. It speaks to a lot of the stuff the characters will be going through.”

Supergirl‘s fifth season will begin Sunday, October 6th at 9/8c on The CW.